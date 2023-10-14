Dead tree transformed into bear to the amazement of kids at Lefleur’s Bluff Playground

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children watched in awe as a dead tree on the Lefleur’s Bluff Playground was made into a bear right before their eyes Friday.

Many stopped playing to watch Dayton Scoggins transform a dead tree into a sculpture. He’s using a chainsaw to create a black bear climbing a tree from what was a more than six-foot-tall Sycamore.

“We wanted to turn it into something special. Since the park has opened we had 240,000 visitors,” said Lefleur Bluff Park Manager Jeremy Copley. “So we wanted to make cool and unique photo opportunities for the kids.”

“This is a great way to save part of the tree. You don’t have to take it completely down,” said Scoggins. “Hopefully it you know puts smiles on kids’ faces. that’s really what we try to do.”

Jennifer Thompson is from Pearl and brought her children Cooper and Ann Marie Kuhn to the park during fall break. The two looked on in amazement as the brown wood transformed into a small black bear.

“When I grow up I want to be a woodcarver like him,” said 10-year-old Cooper.

“It’s good that instead of letting the tree die you turned it into something else,” said Ann Marie who’s nine.

Their mother said Scoggins’ work is inspiring to the children watching the process.

“It’s neat that they’re able to take something that probably would have been cut down and turn it into something new and everybody can see the talent that’s gone into it,” said Thompson.

“This is just another way of trying to preserve it a little bit longer and turning it into some type of memorial, a pretty sculpture,” added Scoggins.

Park officials are considering holding a contest to allow kids to name the little bear.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.