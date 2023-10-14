WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Dead tree transformed into bear to the amazement of kids at Lefleur’s Bluff Playground

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children watched in awe as a dead tree on the Lefleur’s Bluff Playground was made into a bear right before their eyes Friday.

Many stopped playing to watch Dayton Scoggins transform a dead tree into a sculpture. He’s using a chainsaw to create a black bear climbing a tree from what was a more than six-foot-tall Sycamore.

“We wanted to turn it into something special. Since the park has opened we had 240,000 visitors,” said Lefleur Bluff Park Manager Jeremy Copley. “So we wanted to make cool and unique photo opportunities for the kids.”

“This is a great way to save part of the tree. You don’t have to take it completely down,” said Scoggins. “Hopefully it you know puts smiles on kids’ faces. that’s really what we try to do.”

Jennifer Thompson is from Pearl and brought her children Cooper and Ann Marie Kuhn to the park during fall break. The two looked on in amazement as the brown wood transformed into a small black bear.

“When I grow up I want to be a woodcarver like him,” said 10-year-old Cooper.

“It’s good that instead of letting the tree die you turned it into something else,” said Ann Marie who’s nine.

Their mother said Scoggins’ work is inspiring to the children watching the process.

“It’s neat that they’re able to take something that probably would have been cut down and turn it into something new and everybody can see the talent that’s gone into it,” said Thompson.

“This is just another way of trying to preserve it a little bit longer and turning it into some type of memorial, a pretty sculpture,” added Scoggins.

Park officials are considering holding a contest to allow kids to name the little bear.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special alignment is necessary for a solar eclipse. The Moon blocks the Earth's view of the...
Solar eclipse visible Saturday in South Mississippi
Pascagoula’s new Chief of Police Terry Scott is about to lead a department he’s been a part of...
Pascagoula’s new police chief has served the city his entire career
46 vehicles have already been built, most of them in Mississippi.
Ocean Aero showcases TRITON Underwater and Surface Vehicle at grand opening
Developers of the new luxury RV park are meeting with residents in the Gulf Park Estates...
Developers share details on new Jackson County RV park
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight

Latest News

A new movie tells the story of a landmark court case involving former Biloxi Mayor Jerry...
Coast-based movie “The Burial” available now on Amazon Prime
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 14, 2023 8 a.m.
Turning mild and breezy, solar eclipse today, much cooler tomorrow
Developers of the new luxury RV park are meeting with residents in the Gulf Park Estates...
Developers share details on new Jackson County RV park
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 14, 2023 6 a.m.
Warm and breezy today, solar eclipse maximum around Noon