WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Bus driver fired for allegedly drinking on the job: ‘It was a mistake’

Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges...
Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges will be filed.
By News 12 Long Island
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (News 12 Long Island) - A bus driver in Smithtown, New York, was fired for allegedly drinking an alcoholic beverage while driving students home from school.

In an emotional interview, Amal Hanna said it was all a big misunderstanding.

When heading out to work Wednesday, Hanna said she grabbed what she thought was a regular seltzer her roommate left in the fridge.

Hanna said she had no idea there’s alcohol in a White Claw. She also said she has trouble tasting due to her chemotherapy, so she did not taste any alcohol in it.

Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges will be filed. (News 12 Long Island)

But when someone spotted the hard seltzer in her cup holder on the bus, Hanna was immediately removed.

The “We Transport Bus Company” released a statement that said the alleged conduct is completely unacceptable, and the driver was immediately removed from service.

Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges will be filed.

Several parents said Hanna, who has been a bus driver for 15 years, was meticulous, always on time and treated their kids as if they were her own.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Long Island via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeralyn Shanta Wells was found in Waveland on October 11 and taken into custody.
Woman arrested after Gulfport hit-and-run, shooting
Lifelong Ocean Springs resident Faye Payton is taking on the city's Urban Renewal Plan with the...
Lawsuit filed against Ocean Springs for Urban Renewal Plan; Mayor Holloway responds
Mayor Billy Hewes states parking on the side of the road is welcomed.
Gulfport homeowners push back against city’s parking ordinance
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
In 2023 alone, the lottery has paid out over $122 million to the state — $43 million for...
Mississippi teachers reap rewards as state lottery boosts education funds

Latest News

FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are...
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape
Today's sky should become sunnier than yesterday. And, thanks to a cool front, things should...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addresses a media conference on the sidelines...
US defense secretary in Israel to meet with its leaders and see America’s security assistance
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel orders unprecedented mass evacuation in northern Gaza ahead of feared ground offensive