WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Pascagoula’s new police chief has served the city his entire career

Pascagoula’s new Chief of Police Terry Scott is about to lead a department he’s been a part of...
Pascagoula’s new Chief of Police Terry Scott is about to lead a department he’s been a part of for 23 years.(Pascagoula Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula’s new Chief of Police Terry Scott is about to lead a department he’s been a part of for 23 years.

Chief Scott actually started his law enforcement career with Pascagoula, working his way up through the ranks. He most recently was named captain in 2020.

“It is such an honor and privilege to serve this community as police chief,” Chief Scott said. “I am very thankful for the great men and women of the Pascagoula Police Department and I look forward to working with each and every one of them.”

“Terry Scott has been an exemplary police officer and citizen of Pascagoula for decades. We look forward to him serving as the new police chief in our great community,” City Manager Michael Silverman said.

The appointment comes after two rounds of interviews, including one with an independent panel acting on behalf of the Civil Service Commission and another before the city manager and a panel that included local law enforcement and emergency management officials.

Scott succeeds recently the retired chief, Matt Chapman.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeralyn Shanta Wells was found in Waveland on October 11 and taken into custody.
Woman arrested after Gulfport hit-and-run, shooting
Lifelong Ocean Springs resident Faye Payton is taking on the city's Urban Renewal Plan with the...
Lawsuit filed against Ocean Springs for Urban Renewal Plan; Mayor Holloway responds
Mayor Billy Hewes states parking on the side of the road is welcomed.
Gulfport homeowners push back against city’s parking ordinance
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
In 2023 alone, the lottery has paid out over $122 million to the state — $43 million for...
Mississippi teachers reap rewards as state lottery boosts education funds

Latest News

For a little while Saturday, part of the sun will go missing from the sky. Planning to view the...
Wesley's October 2023 Solar Eclipse Update
No black cats or broken mirrors this Friday the 13th. Shake off the superstition and check out...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Today's sky should become sunnier than yesterday. And, thanks to a cool front, things should...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 12, 2023 10 p.m.
Weekend cold front brings fall-feel, partial solar eclipse