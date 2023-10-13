Pascagoula’s new police chief has served the city his entire career

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula’s new Chief of Police Terry Scott is about to lead a department he’s been a part of for 23 years.

Chief Scott actually started his law enforcement career with Pascagoula, working his way up through the ranks. He most recently was named captain in 2020.

“It is such an honor and privilege to serve this community as police chief,” Chief Scott said. “I am very thankful for the great men and women of the Pascagoula Police Department and I look forward to working with each and every one of them.”

“Terry Scott has been an exemplary police officer and citizen of Pascagoula for decades. We look forward to him serving as the new police chief in our great community,” City Manager Michael Silverman said.

The appointment comes after two rounds of interviews, including one with an independent panel acting on behalf of the Civil Service Commission and another before the city manager and a panel that included local law enforcement and emergency management officials.

Scott succeeds recently the retired chief, Matt Chapman.

