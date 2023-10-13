Keesler Air Force Base hosts annual Cyber Summit

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Keesler Air Force Base held its annual Cyber Summit, a large collaboration between organizations from all over.

The Mississippi Cyber Initiative (MCI) is a culmination of teamwork. Academia, local, state and federal agencies, KAFB, the National Guard and more pull together for the same mission.

“The necessity of innovation and collaboration and the efforts of the MCI partnerships provides the opportunity to continue the advancement of strong cybersecurity posture,” said Col. Laura King.

Col. King is the commander of the 81st Training Group, where she says they produce about 6,000 cyber professionals a year.

“This is truly right on the edge,” said Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich.

Opening remarks include an update on MCI’s ongoing passion project — soon, the heart of the alliance.

“We want to build a cyber and innovation campus,” announced Jim Martin with Mississippi State.

Martin says we’ll soon see a new $35 million, state-of-the-art facility go up adjacent to the base.

“All the different partners can come together, focus on the issues that we need to address for our state and develop new capabilities and new technology for Mississippi.”

Another hot topic — and what they say MCI wouldn’t be without — synergy.

“The only way we get things done through the legislative process is if we are able to work together, and we have had a great partnership that is able to move innovation and technology forward,” said Rep. Kevin Felsher. “We’ve come under attack. Singing River Hospital System, crippled. MGM, I had some issues. Bienville Orthopedic, crippled.”

“That collaboration is how we’re going to be able to defend and how we’re going to be able to spread the information necessary to defeat some of our cyber threats that we have,” said Sen. Scott Delano.

Land is clear for the new Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center. No date is set for construction to begin.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.