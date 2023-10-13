WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Ingalls delivers national security cutter Calhoun to U.S. Coast Guard

Friday’s signing of the delivery documents marks the official transfer of Calhoun (WMSL 759)...
Friday’s signing of the delivery documents marks the official transfer of Calhoun (WMSL 759) from HII to the Coast Guard.(HII Ingalls Shipbuilding Division)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division delivered national security cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) to the U.S. Coast Guard. Friday’s signing of the delivery documents marks the official transfer of the ship from HII to the Coast Guard.

“Our shipbuilders are honored to deliver our 10th national security cutter to the Coast Guard,” Ingalls Shipbuilding NSC Program Manager Amanda Whitaker said. “The entire NSC shipbuilding team has worked hard to prepare this ship for the broad range of missions that will be accomplished by the crew from this day forward. Our shipbuilders will follow the Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun with great pride as it joins the Coast Guard cutter fleet.”

NSC 10 is named to honor Charles L. Calhoun, the first master chief petty Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a torpedoman’s mate petty officer 2nd class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard that same year and held varying positions of leadership over the course of his career.

For more than two decades, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed and built the Coast Guard’s Legend-class national security cutters. These ships are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO missions. National security cutters have proven to be ideal platforms for drug interdiction, global illegal fishing, disaster relief and defense support operations.

Ingalls has now delivered 10 Legend-class national security cutters to the Coast Guard further enabling their important missions around the globe.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeralyn Shanta Wells was found in Waveland on October 11 and taken into custody.
Woman arrested after Gulfport hit-and-run, shooting
Lifelong Ocean Springs resident Faye Payton is taking on the city's Urban Renewal Plan with the...
Lawsuit filed against Ocean Springs for Urban Renewal Plan; Mayor Holloway responds
Mayor Billy Hewes states parking on the side of the road is welcomed.
Gulfport homeowners push back against city’s parking ordinance
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
In 2023 alone, the lottery has paid out over $122 million to the state — $43 million for...
Mississippi teachers reap rewards as state lottery boosts education funds

Latest News

Insects and education is what Bug Fest provides guests of all ages.
Crosby Arboretum holds 20th annual Bug Fest in Picayune
On today's WLOX Book Club, we're featuring the new romantic novel that embraces the imperfect...
Book Club: Angela Terry with "In Palace at Dusk"
Longtime news director Brad Kessie is departing from WLOX. Happy trails, Brad!
Farewell, Brad Kessie!
Next week, Jackson County is bringing the rides, food and livestock with their annual county...
Happening Next Week: Jackson County Fair