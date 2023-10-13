Gulf Coast couple cancels trip to Israel amid war

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Major airlines have canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing attacks from Hamas on Israel.

A Gulf Coast couple was packing their bags and getting ready to travel to the Middle East until war broke out over the weekend.

Now, they are working to get refunds and wondering when and if they’ll ever be able to reschedule their trip.

Misty and her husband Ron Feder are world travelers, planting their feet on international soil any chance they can. They try to plan a trip every year. This year, Egypt and Israel were on the map. They planned to spend nine days in Egypt, then take a direct flight to Tel Aviv for another nine days.

“Israel and Egypt are very far and foreign to us,” Misty Shaw-Feder said. “I guess that’s part of the allure, right? You just don’t know what you’re getting into.”

As thousands of bombs rain down on the region, the couple knows they narrowly escaped a disaster - potentially being stuck in Israel.

“We knew that plan was no longer viable,” Shaw-Feder said. “Delta has announced no more planes are going into Israel.”

The Feders received emails from Delta Airlines informing them of waived fees and credits back to their accounts as flights were suspended from the area. The tour company said the couple could only be refunded a tour credit.

“Our emails started coming in from the state department almost immediately,” Shaw-Feder said. “War is declared. If you’re in Israel right now, stay where you are. Don’t go anywhere then after more information comes out, then they are letting us know how we can get out of Israel.”

The scenes coming out of small Israeli communities near Gaza are gruesome. Hundreds of young people at a music festival were murdered as gunmen waited at victims’ vehicles as they raced to flee the area. Women and children were abducted at gunpoint and held captive by Hamas.

“My heart is breaking for the families that are having to search for their loved ones or find a time and place that is safe to bury their loved ones,” Shaw-Feder said. “I can’t imagine being there. I can’t imagine being at a festival and just being attacked in broad daylight or just being in your home and seeing your loved ones slaughtered in front of you.”

As war rages on, the Feders don’t know when they’ll be able to visit Israel or if it will ever be the same.

Until then, they won’t let the fear of the unknown deter them from visiting foreign countries.

“Yes, bad things happen in different places,” Shaw-Feder said. “Don’t ever give up on exploration and travel. Travel, feed your mind, your body, your soul. Choose wisely, plan well, but still go out there and find something new.”

The Feders recommend letting the U.S. State Department know your travel plans before you head out in case a crisis like this one ever breaks out. They also say to find a reputable travel agent as well as buy trip insurance so your funds are secure.

