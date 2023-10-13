Friday’s Forecast

This morning is milder than yesterday begins with temps mainly in the 60s. The sky should become sunnier than yesterday. And the high temp today should be in the lower to mid 80s which would be warmer than yesterday. Warm 80s again tomorrow. And then, thanks to a cool front, things should turn cooler and much drier Saturday night into Sunday. And the pattern stays nice and fall-like with cool and dry conditions for most of next week.

