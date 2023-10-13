WLOX Careers
Crosby Arboretum holds 20th annual Bug Fest in Picayune

Insects and education is what Bug Fest provides guests of all ages.
Insects and education is what Bug Fest provides guests of all ages.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Insects and education is what Bug Fest provides guests of all ages.

Event coordinator for the Arboretum Barb Medlock says she invited experts from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama to help build on the growth of the event.

“It’s built, built and built. We have a photo competition this year, which is amazing,” said Medlock. “We’ve got photos submitted all over the United States and have those photos on display and they’re just wonderful.”

One new addition to Bug Fest is a picnic table made from a fallen cedar tree. The table was created by Craftsman Scott Duplantis who chose to preserve the tree after discovering a beehive.

“Just knowing what happened to some trees like this, it could’ve ended up as firewood or thrown out because there’s not a lot you can do when it’s infested like this,” said Duplantis.

Scott made sure the table was interactive for guests.

“They can come touch the hive. They can see where the bees were. It’s an educational tool that’s a one-in-a-million find you don’t see every day,” said Duplantis. “Who sees inside of a tree and much less who sees who sees inside of a tree with a past community of bees that live there.”

This is a special project for Scott because it was dedicated to his mother who passed away last year. He created the table to show guests the love she had for gardens and planting.

“I’ve been wanting to create something for her and dedicate it to her,” said Duplantis. “I was going to create something for her house, but I thought if I was going to make something, let’s make something where many people can enjoy it and not just for the family.”

Both Scott and Barb chose to display his creation to show his mother’s love for nature and also inspire other children to invest in a green thumb.

“This is a very fitting memorial for her and it’s certainly a blessing to be right here for our guests to enjoy,” said Medlock.

“Families will still be sitting here and enjoying their time together in this beautiful place on something I made years and years and years from now. It’s an honor,” said Duplantis.

If you would like to see Scott’s table, Bug Fest will pick back up tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

