USM Gulf Coast Research laboratory to celebrate 75th anniversary

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Research Lab in Ocean Springs is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a Community Day.

Community Day will take place at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratory in Ocean Springs on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration is to acknowledge the GCRL’s 75 years of research, education, and service to the State of Mississippi.

Kelly Darnell, Director of GCRL, is excited for the momentous event.

“This year marks 75 years of research and education at GCRL and we’re looking forward to celebrating this milestone anniversary by opening our doors and inviting the community for a close-up look at what we do,” said Darnell.

Jill Hendon, Director of the Center for Fisheries and Research Development, is looking forward to displaying the work done at GCRL to the local communities.

“The Gulf Coast Research Laboratory has been a treasure for scientists and students from around the nation and world,” said Hendon. “For many this location served as a first experience with a marine ecosystem, a sanctuary that allowed them the opportunity to explore the wonders of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. For others, this was a conservation station that reliably supported the science of the region. The station has had impacts on all who have had the unique opportunity to spend time here.

Community Day will feature various exhibits showcasing current research being conducted at the lab, as well as fun kids activities including fish prints, a passport stamp activity, and face painting.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.

