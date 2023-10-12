Thursday’s Forecast

We managed to see one to two inches of rain yesterday across most of South MS. Today begins with a cool start around 60 degrees. Then, this afternoon’s temps should only reach the 70s which is actually cooler than normal for mid-October. Today’s sky will likely be on the cloudy side for most of the day. But, other than a fine mist or drizzle, don’t expect much rain especially compared to yesterday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.