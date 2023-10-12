WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX LOGO
WLOX LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We managed to see one to two inches of rain yesterday across most of South MS. Today begins with a cool start around 60 degrees. Then, this afternoon’s temps should only reach the 70s which is actually cooler than normal for mid-October. Today’s sky will likely be on the cloudy side for most of the day. But, other than a fine mist or drizzle, don’t expect much rain especially compared to yesterday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

October 5, department administration learned that funds from an account owned by the Ocean...
Ocean Springs Fire Department employee fired, arrested for embezzlement
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax
The city also says density limits in the residential and mixed-use areas will be implemented.
Pass Christian announces changes to short-term rental ordinances
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to unite quickly and elect him

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cloudy, cool and breezy
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 11, 2023 10 p.m.
Cloudy, cool & breezy Thursday
WLOX LOGO
Rainy, windy and chilly
Rainy and chilly tonight with strong north winds
Carrie's 6 PM First Alert Forecast