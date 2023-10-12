Ocean Springs property owners file lawsuit against city over Urban Renewal Plan

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents and property owners are suing the city over its Urban Renewal Plan, alleging the plan was passed without giving them a chance to defend their property.

Thursday, the property owners and the Institute for Justice held a press conference at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, announcing the civil rights lawsuit has been filed.

In April, the City of Ocean Springs proposed six areas it’s looking at for development and redevelopment. As part of the plan, officials would be allowed to acquire property, demolish unwanted or blighted buildings and construct inside the zones as they see fit.

The city’s website says Urban Renewal is “the key to sustainable development,” and that projects like these are used to enhance economic development.

Under Mississippi law, property owners are given 10 days to challenge a slum designation. However, the lawsuit alleges that while the designations were made in April, the plan wasn’t made public until August when the city published a 171-page redevelopment plan.

The filed lawsuit challenges the city, claiming it’s taking away property rights without due process, which is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Local participants in the lawsuit include:

Faye Payton, the owner of a home constructed by her parents in the 1940s and located inside one of the areas labeled as a slum by the city.

Cynthia Fisher and Ed Williams, also owners of homes located in the Railroad District.

Bob Zellner, owner of Zellner’s Import Auto Services, located in another listed area.

Sam Washington, a trustee of 133-year-old Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, which owns several properties labeled blighted.

Multiple public hearings have been held on the issue over the last few months. Although officials say they have no desire to tear down any homes, residents and business owners located in labeled areas have consistently shown concern that they’ll be negatively affected.

October 1, Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway told WLOX the city isn’t “in the business of taking property.”

“Ocean Springs hasn’t used eminent domain in 26 years. We don’t want to relocate any residents,” Mayor Holloway said in an interview. “We’re just trying to make the six zones better than what they are today.”

The city recently decided to pause the plan due to the heavy opposition. City council members also approved a decision to allow residents with property currently listed in the city’s Urban Renewal Plan the chance to opt out of the program by October 31, 2023. They did warn that opted-out properties would also miss out on any potential benefits the plan could provide to them.

