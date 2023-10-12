WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

October 5, department administration learned that funds from an account owned by the Ocean...
Ocean Springs Fire Department employee fired, arrested for embezzlement
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend
Jeralyn Shanta Wells was found in Waveland on October 11 and taken into custody.
Woman arrested after Gulfport hit-and-run, shooting
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax
MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports hosts fishing with buddies
Miss. Gulf Coast Buddy Sports hosts Fishing with Buddies

Latest News

The University of Southern Miss facility on East Beach is inviting folks out to be a part of...
USM GCRL Research Lab Celebrates 75th Anniversary
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Ford says it’s at the limit of how much it can spend to get new contract with striking autoworkers
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump returning to civil trial next week with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen set to testify