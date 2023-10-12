Lawsuit filed against Ocean Springs for Urban Renewal Plan; Mayor Holloway responds

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents and property owners are suing the city over its Urban Renewal Plan, alleging the plan was passed without giving them a chance to defend their property.

“Why should you have to give up something that your forefathers work for and provided for?” asked Ocean Springs homeowner Faye Payton. “That is my heritage. 924 Cash Alley. That is my heritage. That is my history and that is my legacy. I am a Thurman Brown family member, and we shall not be moved.”

Thursday, the property owners and the Institute for Justice held a press conference at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, announcing the civil rights lawsuit has been filed.

Property owners, residents, the Institute for Justice and concerned community members gather at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Thursday morning. (WLOX)

In April, the City of Ocean Springs proposed six areas it’s looking at for development and redevelopment. As part of the plan, officials would be allowed to acquire property, demolish unwanted or blighted buildings and construct inside the zones as they see fit.

The city’s website says Urban Renewal is “the key to sustainable development,” and that projects like these are used to enhance economic development.

Under Mississippi law, property owners are given 10 days to challenge a slum designation. However, the lawsuit alleges that while the designations were made in April, the plan wasn’t made public until August when the city published a 171-page redevelopment plan.

The filed lawsuit challenges the city, claiming it’s taking away property rights without due process, which is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

“[These] small businesses and shops in Ocean Springs [have] been here for generations and generations...” said Greg Gibson, a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist. “...We’re all about economic development, but it’s got to be done in the right way.”

Local participants in the lawsuit include:

Faye Payton, the owner of a home constructed by her parents in the 1940s and located inside one of the areas labeled as a slum by the city.

Cynthia Fisher and Ed Williams, also owners of homes located in the Railroad District.

Bob Zellner, owner of Zellner’s Import Auto Services, located in another listed area.

Sam Washington, a trustee of 133-year-old Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, which owns several properties labeled blighted.

Multiple public hearings have been held on the issue over the last few months. Although officials say they have no desire to tear down any homes, residents and business owners located in labeled areas have consistently shown concern that they’ll be negatively affected.

“The city has already given itself the power to use eminent domain, and it’s asking the citizens to trust that it won’t happen when they have the right on paper to do it,” stated Dana Berliner, Senior VP and Litigation Director of the Institution for Justice.

October 1, Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway told WLOX the city isn’t “in the business of taking property.”

“Ocean Springs hasn’t used eminent domain in 26 years. We don’t want to relocate any residents,” Mayor Holloway said in an interview. “We’re just trying to make the six zones better than what they are today.”

He later issued this statement via press release:

The City of Ocean Springs proposed Urban Renewal Plan followed Mississippi statute. Our city attorney spoke with Attorney General Fitch who will address the claims that the urban renewal plan statutes are unconstitutional. The city’s proposed Urban Renewal Plan has not violated anyone’s rights. It is unfortunate that our residents have chosen to file a lawsuit instead of having a constructive discussion with the city. I have personally invited residents to my office to explain and answer questions. I have addressed the concerns regarding eminent domain. We have given the option that residents can remove their property from the proposed plan. The Board of Aldermen has not officially adopted an urban renewal plan. The City has been sued over a proposed ordinance, not one that actually exists at this time.

The city recently decided to pause the plan due to the heavy opposition. City council members also approved a decision to allow residents with property currently listed in the city’s Urban Renewal Plan the chance to opt out of the program by October 31, 2023. They did warn that opted-out properties would also miss out on any potential benefits the plan could provide to them.

You can read an overview of the Ocean Springs Urban Renewal Plan HERE.

The city’s complete 171-page urban renewal plan, including maps, photos, and descriptions of private property that sparked many concerns, can be found online HERE.

