High national interest rates take a toll on Coast realtors, home hunters

By Parker Boyd
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - High national interest rates are taking a toll on home hunters, making it harder to put their hands on a home.

The number of coastal sales has gone down 20-30% in the past 18 months.

Fewer people are buying homes because of the high rates and lack of inventory. That means realtors are making less money.

Colin Graves moved to Biloxi from Memphis, Tennessee this past January. He said he’s looking for a permanent home on the coast, but high-interest rates aren’t making things easy.

“Definitely making it a little bit harder to find the house that’s right,” Graves said.

Graves said when he sold his home in Memphis, he was locked in under a 3% interest rate on his mortgage. Now as he looks for a new home, he realizes that rates have risen to over 7%.

“It definitely affects which houses we’re looking at,” he said. “The more money, the more interest rates, the more monthly payment.”

Gulfport realtor Gerard Maher said fewer people are buying homes because of the high rates and lack of inventory. For him, that means he’s making less money.

“It also hurts the sellers because they can’t put their house on the market without worrying about getting another home that would be of equal value,” Maher said.

Studies show a 30-year mortgage rate in the United States is 7.83%.

Mississippi Realtors President Jon Ritten said he expects interest rates to stay steady through 2024.

“We’re working very hard and trying to limit the interest rate rising so hopefully that will stabilize and that will cause more people to be active out there to once again look at buying and selling property,” Ritten said.

