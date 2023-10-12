Gulfport homeowners push back against city’s parking ordinance

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport homeowners are pushing back against the city’s code enforcement.

The ordinance in question notes vehicles parked on the yard of a property are prohibited.

Some families say they simply have nowhere else to put their cars.

“Where do you expect people to park? The driveways are only so long,” said Michelle Schifano.

It’s one concern Michelle Schifano and her neighbor, Troy Whaley, have after receiving a letter saying they were violating Gulfport’s Code Enforcement.

The ordinance states it is illegal for cars and boats to be parked on the yards of residential properties.

Schifano said her son received a letter in the mail. She exclaims most of the people who get a notice live in homes designed with minimal parking spaces.

“We are an old neighborhood. A lot of these neighbors were built in the 1960s ′s. Back in those days, they were one-car family homes. Nowadays, we have four and five cars in our homes because our children are driving and our grandchildren are driving,” said Schifano.

“I have children and grandchildren who want to come see me. With that, my family is going to have nowhere to park but on the road,” said Troy Whaley.

Mayor Billy Hewes stated parking on the side of the road is welcomed. He adds guests can park in yards during holidays and large gatherings while visiting.

“We get complaints on a regular basis from neighbors who want their neighborhoods to look better,” said Hewes.

According to Schifano and Whaley, leaving a vehicle on Lindh Road is risky.

“If you park on the road, there’s no parking on the side of our road. We’re going to get fined from parking on our own yard, anywhere from $250 to $1,000 each time,” said Whaley.

“Gulfport needs to figure out exactly how they’re going to change this ordinance and how they’re going to fix this ordinance. I understand beautification but this is our property,” said Schifano.

Hewes said over 300 notices have been sent to homeowners across the city. No one has been cited for a fine at this time.

“It’s really intended to address folks who have broken cars in their yards. Multiple vehicles taking up the front of their houses, and boats,” said Hewes.

He also said it can place impediments on the properties and lower the value when left untouched.

“It’s the long-term permanent neglect we’re dealing with,” said Hewes.

Mayor Hewes said citizens can address concerns in the Gulfport council meeting.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.