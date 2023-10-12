WLOX Careers
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to Gulf Coast Business Council ahead of Election Day

The candidates for Governor Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley are making regular campaign stops around the state.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley are both making regular campaign stops around the state. Leading up to Election Day, an organization made up of Coast business leaders is getting directly involved in the Race for Governor.

The Gulf Coast Business Council is designed to grow the Coast’s economic interests. President of the organization, Jamie Miller, says backing candidates who support these interests is a top priority.

“The business council has influenced public policy and politics to some degree since its inception,” said Miller. “This year, we took another step to form a political action committee to play a more direct role in elections with the purpose of endorsing pro-business and pro-tourism candidates.”

On Wednesday, the GCBC announced its endorsement of incumbent Tate Reeves for Governor. Business leaders say tax policy is a key issue to focus on when choosing a governor.

“The way you lower taxes in other areas is you get more people working paying taxes and get more businesses locating in the state paying taxes,” said John Hairston with Hancock Whitney Bank. “We don’t have to [make] anybody pay more than the share they’re already paying. The rising tide of more people working and more employers paying taxes funds the decrease in taxes to the people that need it the most.”

Speaking to the business council, Reeves said low unemployment numbers are helping boost the economy on the Coast and around the state.

“We don’t have a lot of people out looking for jobs right now,” he said. “We have a lot of jobs looking for people and when you have a lot of good paying jobs out looking for people it tends to not only drive economic growth, it also tends to help with population growth.”

The latest polls show Reeves leading Presley by eight points. Despite the incumbent’s favorable showing in the pools, Reeves says he will continue to campaign aggressively until Election Day.

“The only poll that matters is the poll they’re going to take on Election Day. The people who are going to decide the next Governor of Mississippi are the people who are going to actually get up and go to the polls on November 7.”

The only scheduled debate between Reeves and Presley is set for November 1 at 7 p.m.

