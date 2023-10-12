Biloxi Little Theatre celebrates 50 years of ‘Bus Stop’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Little Theatre is celebrating a milestone this weekend with the second show, Bus Stop, of its 77th season.

Bus Stop is a play by William Inge that takes place during a snowstorm outside of Kansas City. Despite the uproarious comedy infused in the 1955 drama, director Wayne LaRue Smith says the audience will also enjoy this retelling of the American classic for nostalgic reasons.

“50 years ago, I was 18 years old and an airman stationed at Keesler Air Force Base,” Smith explained. “I came and auditioned for the musical that was the first show of the season that year. I didn’t get cast, but got a call from Gene Meeks, who was president of the Board of Directors, who kind of frantically said, ‘We’ve already announced that Bus Stop is going to be our first show of the season and asked if I would direct it. I had directed some shows in high school and at the community theatre.”

Of course, he said yes, but that wasn’t the only request.

“[Meeks] said, ‘Oh, by the way, the city just gave us a building and we need to turn it into a theatre. You think you can help with that?’ Sure, I’m on it.”

Just like that, 220 Lee Street in Biloxi officially became Biloxi Little Theatre.

Over the years, the stage at BLT has debuted countless fundraisers and shows that have provided an outlet — even during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — for some of South Mississippi’s most well-known community theatre stars. That includes Sean and Kim Maurer, a couple married in real life who play love interests in Bus Stop.

“It’s really awesome,” explained Kim. “While the characters don’t really mesh in the beginning — in fact, they clash quite a bit — it all comes around and you can tell that they really care and have feelings for each other, which is not real hard to come across when you’re working with your wife. He’s at home, so it’s nice to be able to play off of each other at home and at rehearsals and find the balance.”

Not unlike the show’s director, who first graced the BLT stage during his directorial debut in Biloxi, Brianna “Bee” Eaton is also a rookie in the Coast theatre world. It’s an experience she says she won’t soon take for granted.

“I’ve always had a love for lots of different theatre productions and any kind of entertainment things that I can get my hands on, musically or anything,” explained Eaton. “I love to be a student, connoisseur and customer. This is my first time, and I feel like I am so spoiled in this experience because our director Wayne is, and I’ve gotten really lucky to have my first experience in the theatre with people like Wayne and Leoni and all of these other actors who have been doing that a long time.”

Bus Stop has a lot to say and has an array of characters that give the actors something to sink their teeth into this anniversary, retelling will deliver a great night of theater for all.

For ticket information, visit 4blt.org.

