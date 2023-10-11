WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Zion Williamson makes first appearance in an NBA game since injuring right hamstring last Jan. 2

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket to slam dunk over Orlando...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket to slam dunk over Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists in 16 minutes during the Orlando Magic’s 122-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the preseason opener for both clubs on Tuesday night.

It was Williamson’s first appearance in a game since he injured his right hamstring in Philadelphia last Jan. 2. After missing his first two shots, he scored his first points on a crowd-pleasing, two-handed dunk. He later added a 13-foot running floater, a short turnaround and a layup to go with four free throws.

“He looked good. He’s unstoppable. So, he’s going to do what he wants out there on the court. It’s just a matter of us getting our spacing right, playing with the right pace, tempo, getting stops and getting out and running,” teammate CJ McCollum said. “But he’s going to figure it out. He’s going to be successful. We just got to make sure we continue to push the pace.”

“Obviously, we want our best players to be able to play every night and this is a step in that direction. And it’s an opportunity for the fans to see the work that he’s put in -- the work that we’ve put in collectively to try to be better this season.”

The Orlando starters played the first few minutes of the second half. Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 18 points in 19 minutes. Paolo Banchero scored 12, highlighted by his driving, one-handed dunk between Williamson and Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas. Banchero also grabbed six rebounds in 20 minutes.

Eleventh overall pick Jett Howard (Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s son) scored eight points for the Magic, and No. 6 Anthony Black added two points. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said prior to opening tip that Joe Ingles was getting a veteran night off.

Jordan Hawkins (UConn), who was New Orleans’ top pick (14th overall) this summer, made his first 3-point attempt and finished with nine points on 4-of-14 shooting. Former Ohio State star E.J. Liddell, who was the Pelicans’ second-round pick in 2022 but had a major knee injury missed all of his rookie season, played 17 minutes and scored two points.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police arrested 37-year-old Gregory Lamarcus Anderson Sr. and charged him with one...
Man arrested after stealing cookies from store then brandishing knife, Gulfport Police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
October 5, department administration learned that funds from an account owned by the Ocean...
Ocean Springs Fire Department employee fired, arrested for embezzlement
The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.
TOOL set to perform at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend

Latest News

FILE - New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson drives with the ball during the NBA basketball...
Pelicans star Zion Williamson, family sued for $1.8 million by tech company
Hawkins was drafted 14th overall out of UConn where he won the National Championship this past...
Pelicans introduce first-round pick Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey...
Wolves pass Pels in play-in seeding after Gobert punches teammate
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) scores and draws a foul on shot as Charlotte...
Ingram’s 1st career triple-double lifts Pelicans past Hornets