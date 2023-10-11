WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Woman arrested after Gulfport hit-and-run, shooting

Jeralyn Shanta Wells was found in Waveland on October 11 and taken into custody.
Jeralyn Shanta Wells was found in Waveland on October 11 and taken into custody.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department announced Wednesday evening that a 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Jeralyn Shanta Wells was found in Waveland on October 11 and taken into custody.

Around 8:56 a.m., officers responded to the 8200 block of Arkansas Avenue after reports of a hit and run. They arrived at the scene and found a victim who had been shot.

Throughout the investigation, detectives found out that the victim and Wells got into a verbal altercation. Wells got into her vehicle and intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle. Wells pulled out a firearm and got out of her vehicle. She discharged the firearm, hitting the victim in the process. Wells got back into her vehicle and fled the scene.

Wells was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where she was held in lieu of her $250,000 bond, set by Judge Patano.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police arrested 37-year-old Gregory Lamarcus Anderson Sr. and charged him with one...
Man arrested after stealing cookies from store then brandishing knife, Gulfport Police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
October 5, department administration learned that funds from an account owned by the Ocean...
Ocean Springs Fire Department employee fired, arrested for embezzlement
The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.
TOOL set to perform at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend

Latest News

This week set aside time to recognize the importance of security within our healthcare system.
Healthcare Security Safety Week with Tony Cooper
When it comes to learning about your financial future it's never too early.
Teens Investing Money
The Ocean Springs Fire Department has fired one of its firefighters for embezzlement.
OSFD firefighter arrested for embezzlement
Earlier this week, it was announced that $400,000 of Tidelands grant money will be allocated...
Long Beach leaders piece together harbor repair funding