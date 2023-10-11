WLOX Careers
Voters weigh in on only one gubernatorial debate being agreed upon

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -You’re seeing the commercials and signs giving you a heads up that election day is getting close. However, you’ve still not seen Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley square off in a debate. As time ticks away, it looks like it may be a one-and-done deal.

If you’ve only seen some social media posts about the debates, you could easily get confused.

“I always like to hear a debate for sure,” said voter Norma Fairchild. “I had been wondering when it would happen so that I could hear what each of them had to say.”

Here’s the deal.

Brandon Presley accepted five debates, all in October. Reeves said for several weeks that he was sure they’d have one, but details were being worked out. On October 4, he announced via social media that he’d accepted a November 1 debate. Mississippi College political science professor Dr. Glenn Antizzo says this of the timing.

“Last week, you had the Mason Dixon poll that showed that the lead for Reeves is like 8% right now, and he’s leading in a lot of major issues,” explained Antizzo. “He does not have an incentive to meet Presley at these debates. Basically, the Governor is so far ahead that anything that he does will both raise Presley’s stature and his name recognition in a way that could threaten the Governor’s lead.”

Meanwhile, Presley is trying to leverage the lack of October debates. Monday night in Gulfport, he answered questions at the NAACP forum and used social media to point out Reeves’ absence.

“It’s sad Governor Reeves didn’t think enough of this community to come to the first scheduled debate of this campaign,” Presley said.

Reeves’ campaign sent this response: “We are looking forward to debating. Brandon is using his piles of cash from far-left activists and the DNC to spread lies. We’re looking forward to setting the record straight and talking about Governor Reeves’ strong record of delivering wins for Mississippians.”

Voters we spoke with say they’re glad there’s at least one debate now agreed upon.

“It will be better to have a debate setting,” said Elnora Mac. “Some of the ads can be misleading.”

“I would probably be more likely to listen to that one than several,” added Norma Fairchild.

Presley did say he’ll also participate in the November 1 debate. Absentee voting has already started, and election day will take place on Tuesday, November 7.

