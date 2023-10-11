The Sound Amphiteater construction ahead of schedule, officials say

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Construction on The Sound Amphitheater in Gautier is ahead of schedule, city leaders announced Tuesday.

The state structure is complete and work will soon begin on the 8,000 seats that the city hopes concertgoers will fill in Spring 2024. The city also hopes this new music venue will be a stepping stone for major economic development.

“I think this gives it a diversity and a destination that will really propel the city forward. I think that in conjunction with the Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center, which will have a recording studio, and I think that in conjunction with the inclusion playground, this will really be a tourist destination,” said Paula Yancey, Gautier’s city manager.

Yancey adds that along with the cultural impact of the amphitheater, the economic impact should also be sizeable.

“When you see an amphitheater like this and you bring in that number of people, it requires support services. They need a place to eat, a place to stay. A lot of people like to go early to a concert and go shopping and go eat. That’s why I think it’s a huge economic catalyst.”

Nashville-based company 46 Entertainment is overseeing the projects. Its president, Nathan Baugh, spoke about the progress.

“We’re transitioning out of a promotions agreement to more of a booking and talent and execution agreement as we work toward shows in 2024,” he said. “Concerts in general -- ticket sales are increasing and there’s too many artists and not enough venues and availability. This comes as a perfect season where this market is underserved in the amount of opportunities for artists to play at. This comes as a great time for not only artists but also the city of Gautier and this region.”

Another draw for the amphitheater is its location — just 5 minutes away from I-10, and seconds away from Highway 90. With that kind of access, Baugh says it’s a major selling point for selling tickets and filling seats.

Construction of the amphitheater is on track for April of 2024.

