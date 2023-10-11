WLOX Careers
Pass Christian announces changes to short-term rental ordinances

The city also says density limits in the residential and mixed-use areas will be implemented.(WLOX)
By Parker Boyd
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Short-term rental owners in Pass Christian are left with questions after the city announced changes to its short-term rental ordinances on Tuesday.

According to city officials, the maximum number of short-term rentals now allowed in residential zones is set at 150. The city also says density limits in the residential and mixed-use areas will be implemented where no more than 20% of homes in a neighborhood can be short-term rentals.

According to Mayor Jimmy Rafferty, this will be a game-changer for Pass Christian since these short-term rentals won’t make up the majority of the city.

“We want to encourage short-term rentals in this town,” Rafferty said. “As long as we do it in a measured way so that they do not overwhelm neighborhoods.”

New Orleans native Drew Keith is a new short-term rental owner in Pass Christian. Keith said he hopes the new rules don’t scare people away.

“A lot of people from New Orleans come here hoping to be able to afford a place and offset it with some rental income,” Keith said.

Rafferty said this limit on short-term rentals will have a positive impact on Pass Christian in the years ahead.

He also says there won’t be a short-term rental cap in commercial areas like downtown because that’s an area where renters can walk around and enjoy what Pass Christian has to offer.

“Overwhelmed neighborhoods that’s the biggest risk right here and that’s why everyone has come together,” he said. “The board of alderpersons have come together, and this is something that we are really serious about. Encouraging the growth of short-term rentals downtown is going to do a lot to stimulate growth.”

