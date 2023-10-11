WLOX Careers
Miss. Gulf Coast Buddy Sports hosts Fishing with Buddies

Tuesday, nearly 40 participants loaded 20 boats with Shaggy's Charter Docks in the Pass Christian Harbor.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Buddy Sports setting sail into the water today for “Fishing with Buddies.”

In its 14 years of service, the organization has provided recreational sports and activities for youth and adults with special needs.

Tuesday, nearly 40 participants loaded 20 boats with Shaggy’s Charter Docks in the Pass Christian Harbor.

During the two-hour ride members, reeled in fish, cleaned them, and enjoyed a delicious dinner from Shaggy’s.

During the two-hour ride members, reeled in fish, cleaned them, and enjoyed a delicious dinner...
During the two-hour ride members, reeled in fish, cleaned them, and enjoyed a delicious dinner from Shaggy’s.(WLOX)

Organizers said the event wouldn’t be possible without the help from the community. Food, fishing rods, supplies, and life jackets were donated to participants.

Members were able to keep all legal fish caught.

“Everybody in the community has the same opportunity to do everything as anyone else. Our kids with special needs want to do the same thing that their neighbor does. They want to talk about driving the boat, riding the boat, catching fish. They want to be apart of the community too,” said Mike Crawford, Founder of MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports.

“Every one of our volunteers they we ask to come and do this, one thing that I can guarantee them that you’re going to leave here feeling better than you did whenever you got there to see the excitement and the fun,” said Ronnie Baniels, Charter Dock Captain.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

