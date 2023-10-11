Long Beach leaders piece together harbor repair funding

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been quiet lately at the Long Beach Harbor, aside from seagulls chirping and the work being done on the harbor concrete walls. That lack of noise has been in place since Hurricane Zeta in Oct. 2020.

Earlier this week, it was announced that $400,000 of Tidelands grant money will be allocated towards harbor repairs. Long Beach Mayor George Bass says that money goes along with GOMESA and RESTORE Act funding.

“We’ve had so much repetitive damage. That’s why we went after state money. I can’t say enough about Rep. Richard Bennett. He took charge. He and Mike Thompson got us this money to help us help ourselves,” Bass said.

However, he says more is needed because FEMA’s estimate for fixing the harbor is $2.3 million. He and the Long Beach Board of Alderman are asking for $10 million.

“Right now it’s being pieced together because we can’t get FEMA to come to the table and rebuild the harbor as it should be rebuilt,” Bass added.

He also says they may use arbitration or other legal means to get all of the funding in place so they’ll once again be smooth sailing at the Long Beach Harbor.

“It’s time for FEMA to step up and give us those things to accomplish what we need to do and eliminate this repetitive damage.”

