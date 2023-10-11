WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case was dismissed Wednesday as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.

The order from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by an unrelated three-count indictment filed after the agreement imploded in July.

The president’s son is charged with violating measures against drug users having guns when he bought and kept a revolver for about 11 days in 2018, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

He pleaded not guilty, earlier this month as the case moved toward a potential trial with the 2024 election looming. His lawyers have said he did not break the law, and they planned to push for dismissal of the indictment.

Hunter Biden, 53, was originally expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax counts in an agreement with prosecutors and avoid prosecution the gun possession charge if he stayed clean and out of trouble. But the deal collapsed in July after Republicans raised questions about it.

The new gun indictment, now dismissed, was filed weeks later. No new tax counts have yet been filed by special counsel David Weiss.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police arrested 37-year-old Gregory Lamarcus Anderson Sr. and charged him with one...
Man arrested after stealing cookies from store then brandishing knife, Gulfport Police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.
TOOL set to perform at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Bonnie Jean Jackson Gebbia plead guilty on October 3, 2023, to both Motor Vehicle Thefts in the...
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after stealing 2 vehicles in Hancock, Harrison Co.
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend

Latest News

Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death
In videos shared to social media, actor and comedian Will Ferrell can be seen playing music for...
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says