Disney raises prices at Disneyland, Walt Disney theme parks, reports say

Disneyland and Disney World are reportedly increasing many ticket prices.
Disneyland and Disney World are reportedly increasing many ticket prices.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong | File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Disney has reportedly raised its prices at its two U.S. theme parks.

According to multiple reports, admission prices rose overnight Wednesday between $5 and $65, depending on the type of ticket, along with the price of annual passes and parking fees.

For date-based theme park tickets to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, prices will remain the same at $109.

However, Disney World annual passes increased between $30 and $50, with the top-tier Disney Incredi-Pass now costing $1,449.

Disneyland annual passes rose as much as $150, with the top-tier Inspire Key now costing $1,649.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

One-day tickets to Disneyland currently top out at $194 for the highest-tier option, while multi-day passes rose between $25 and $65, topping out at $480 for a five-day pass.

The Park Hopper add-on remains $65 for one-day tickets but went up in price between $5 and $15 for multi-day tickets.

Starting in January 2024, people with Park Hopper passes will be able to change parks at any time of day, compared to waiting until 2 p.m., as it is currently.

Parking prices have also gone up to $30 from $25 for theme park guests.

Last month, Disney disclosed in a securities filing that it intends to nearly double its planned investment in its parks division to around $60 billion over the next decade.

“As Disney considers future growth opportunities, there is a deep well of stories that have yet to be fully explored in its theme parks,” the company said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

