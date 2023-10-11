WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

‘Danger to the community’; Judge denies bond for accused murderer William ‘Polo’ Edwards as he awaits second trial

Circuit Judge Faye Peterson also called Edwards a flight risk despite his own attorneys’ denials
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson has denied bond for accused murderer William “Polo” Edwards, more than a month after his murder trial ended with a hung jury.

Edwards, who faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 45-year-old Robert Davis, will now remain in the Rankin County Detention Center until the outcome of his second trial.

Peterson summed up her denial Wednesday afternoon in two primary reasons: she believes Edwards, a former social media personality and radio host, poses a special danger to the community and a flight risk, despite “general denials” by his counsel in their argument for bond.

In the hours after the shooting, cell phone records show Edwards left the Jackson metro and traveled to Lexington, then left the state entirely.

U.S. Marshals later apprehended Edwards in New Orleans, days after the shooting.

During the week-long murder trial in August, more than a dozen witnesses testified, including the state’s star witness, Shadow Robinson.

Davis’ killing happened at Robinson’s Clinton home.

She told the court Edwards was obsessed with her, though she also admitted to being involved with him.

She denied any romantic relationship with Davis.

Hinds County Assistant District Attorney Gwen Agho said in her closing statements that Edwards was jealous of Davis and Robinson, and that’s what led him to shoot the man eight times.

The jury deliberated less than seven hours over two days before telling Peterson they could not reach a verdict.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

October 5, department administration learned that funds from an account owned by the Ocean...
Ocean Springs Fire Department employee fired, arrested for embezzlement
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax
The city also says density limits in the residential and mixed-use areas will be implemented.
Pass Christian announces changes to short-term rental ordinances
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to unite quickly and elect him

Latest News

A brief warming trend by Saturday. Then, plan on another round of cooler and drier fall air...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast
We picked up around an inch of rain yesterday. Today will be cool and on the cloudy side....
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Thursday is National Gumbo Day! The Good Morning Mississippi crew discusses their favorite ways...
National Gumbo Day: Hot takes on the dish
Today begins with a cool start around 60 degrees. Then, this afternoon’s temps should only...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 11, 2023 10 p.m.
Cloudy, cool & breezy Thursday