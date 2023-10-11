$6.1 million aiding 22 public access projects in coastal Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $6 million in state funds will bolster and improve public access projects in South Mississippi — but where exactly is that money going?

“You see living shorelines and making them more resilient, you see pavilions, harbor improvements, boardwalks, all sorts of things on the Coast, and you think about it in a couple of ways,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson. “Number 1, public access is very important, but as we harden to Coast to prepare for the Coast, it works both ways. It’s a huge benefit to the entire state, not just the Coast.”

Part of the $6.1 million is helping cities repair areas damaged from previous hurricanes. In Biloxi, the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park pier is getting around $500,000 for repairs. Long Beach is receiving $400,000 for its Small Craft Harbor. Bay St. Louis is getting $300,000 for its Municipal Harbor & Beach.

Watson also emphasizes the access to these projects that stretches beyond those who live on the Coast.

“These are state lands, " he said. “Somebody in Belmont has the same exact access to this as someone from Biloxi. I think that’s an important piece for us from the Coast to understand. We’re taking care of this for the entire state. We get to access it. We get to see it every day. I grew up here, I understand the beauty of the Coast, but making sure they understand this is for the entire state is a really important piece to highlight.”

This year, almost $11.5 million has been transferred to the Department of Marine Resources through Tideland Funds — the second-highest amount transferred in the last 10 years.

