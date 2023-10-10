Your Gulf Coast fall activity guide
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From pumpkin patches to haunted houses and lots of trunk-or-treats, there’s no shortage of ways to get into the spirit of fall this year on the Gulf Coast.
Here’s a list of activities and events to check out!
Pumpkin Patches
- Biloxi Episcopal Church of the Redeemer (1904 Popp’s Ferry Road)
- Open Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian (125 Church Avenue)
- Open every day from 10 a.m. to Dusk until October 31
- Southern Promiseland Farm in the Kiln (1212 Raygan Lane)
- Open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and October 15, 22, and 29 (Sundays) 1-4 p.m.
- 10-acre corn maze, cow milking simulation, hayrides, farm animals, concession, play and picnic area, pumpkin patch, grass maze, cow trains, and a one-of-a-kind farm scene investigation
- Williams Family Farms in Stone County (98 B&W Road, Wiggins)
- Open Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m. for the rest of October
- Games, rides, corn maze
- Admission $10 per person
- Middleton Farms in Jackson County (21500 Otis Cooper Road, Moss Point)
- Visit Facebook page for times and days
- Tickets are $12 at the gate, ages 2 and under are free
- Fall on the Farm at Ferguson Family Farms in Perkinston (1229 Creek Road)
- Open to the public Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., scheduled weekday visits
- Pumpkin patch, zipline, maze, hayrides and more
- $12 for ages 3 and up
Haunted Houses
- Terror on the Coast in Gulfport
- Open every Friday and Saturday night until Halloween, plus Halloween night, from 7 to 11 p.m.
- General admission is $25. Parking is free.
- Haunted Firehouse at the Biloxi Fire Museum (1046 Howard Avenue)
- Friday and Saturday (October 20, 21, 27, 28) from 6-9 p.m.
- $10 a “head,” $5 children under 8 (must be accompanied by adult)
- WallyWeen Haunted Trail in Gulfport (55 51st Street)
- Every Friday and Saturday night in October, 7-9 p.m.
- Live music and food trucks
- $5 to enter WalleyWeen, $5 for live music
Other activities
- Boo at MSAQ, a sea cave black light maze at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport
- Every weekend in October
- Included in general admission
- Haunted Bayou Cruise in Bay St. Louis
- Visit website for days and times
- $79 per person
- Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk in Bay St. Louis
- Visit website for days and times
- $29 per person
- Tricks, Treats & Trains at TrainTastic Interactive Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport (3198 Hewes Avenue)
- Saturday and Sundays (October 21, 22, 28, 29) from 5:30-8 p.m.
- Train rides, spooky houses, trick-or-treating, costume contests and other festivities
- $10 entry
Events by date
Tuesday, October 10
- Cornhole Tournament at Pascagoula Elks Lodge 1120 (303 Krebs Avenue)
- Doors open at 6 p.m.
Thursday, October 12
- Ocean Springs Evergreen Cemetery Tour
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Tours begin at the Mary C., taking you on a ride into the cemetery where you’ll have a guided tour to meet some old friends of Ocean Springs
- Trunk or Treat at Bethesda Free Clinic in Ocean Springs (6912 North Washington Avenue)
- 6-8 p.m.
- Free candy
Friday, October 13
- Boo Bash at the Gulfport Sports Complex (17200 16th Street)
- 6-9 p.m.
- Games, handouts, trunk-or-treat, etc.
- FREE!
Saturday, October 14
- Caturday Brunch at The Chimneys in Gulfport
- Hosted by the Humane Society of South Mississippi
- 10 a.m. to noon
- $50 per adult (includes two cat cocktails or apple cider mimosas) or $25 per child 12 years of age and younger (includes Halloween treats)!
- Pumpkin Pie Fest at Williams Family Farms in Stone County (98 B&W Road, Wiggins)
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Craft vendors on site, live music and entertainment
- Admission $10 per person
- Llamapalooza 2023 at Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi (186 Bohn Street)
- 1 p.m. till
- Day full of live music, food trucks, art vendors, special beer releases, a beer boat race and more
Sunday, October 15
- Ocean Springs Evergreen Cemetery Tour
- 2-4 p.m.
- Tours begin at the Mary C., taking you on a ride into the cemetery where you’ll have a guided tour to meet some old friends of Ocean Springs
Friday, October 20
- Fall Festival at Truewood Care Home in Ocean Springs (1260 Ocean Springs Road)
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Hamburgers and hotdogs, games, treats for the kids
Saturday, October 21
- Wicked Wiggins Community Market (1967 US Hwy 49)
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Fun, games, food, costume contest
- Fiddlin on the Farm at Williams Family Farms in Stone County (98 B&W Road, Wiggins)
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Live music all day and a comedy show
- Admission $10 per person
- Greenbriar Nursing Fall Festival in D’Iberville (4347 W Gay Road)
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Food, fun and games
- Fall Festival at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Gulfport (5005 Lawson Avenue)
- 1-4 p.m.
- Games, snacks, live music, bounce houses, face painting, booths by local kid-friendly organizations
- FREE!
- Ocean Springs Elks Club Trunk or Treat (2501 Beachview Drive)
- 3-6 p.m.
- Games and activities, treats, special guest appearance of Elroy the Elk
Sunday, October 22
- 17th Annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour (1166 Irish Hill Drive)
- 2-4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 24
- 17th Annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour (1166 Irish Hill Drive)
- 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, October 26
- Boo on the Rue at Rue Magnolia in downtown Biloxi (125 Rue Magnolia)
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Chili cookoff, costume contest, adult, kid and pet prizes, entertainment
- Shadowz Paranormal ghost hunting presentation at the Gulfport Public Library (1708 25th Avenue)
- 6-7 p.m.
- Free and open to the public
- Trunk or Treat at Cheer Zone Athletics in Saucier (17296 W Wortham Road)
- 6-7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 27
- Trunk or Treat at the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA in Ocean Springs (1810 Government Street)
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Tricks! Treats! Trail! in Long Beach
- At the Long Beach Fitness Trail behind the Long Beach Senior Center
- 5-8 p.m.
- Ghouls in the Park at Keesler Airforce Base
- 5 p.m.
- Open to those with base access and sponsored guests
- Trunk or treat, circus haunted house, food and fun
- Free admission
- Trunk or Treat in Gulfport at Memorial Hospital - South Building (1231 44th Avenue)
- Hosted by Memorial Health System and Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop K
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Spooky Springs at the Scary C. in Ocean Springs
- 6-9 p.m.
- Haunted house, dance party, artist demos, live music, face painting, tasty treats, candy
Saturday, October 28
- Trick or Treat Ride in Moss Point at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center
- Meet at parking lot on Audubon Way at 10 a.m.
- $10 per adult; $5 per child 5-15, proceeds benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library
- Costume and “ride” prizes awarded
- Wizards & Pumpkins- a Harry Potter Halloween Family Fun Festival at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center (246 Dolan Avenue)
- 10 a.m. to noon
- Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character or wear your Halloween costume for the Muggles Bash, plus trick-or-treating, Harry Potter-themed activities, carnival style games, arts & crafts and more
- Activities included with museum admission
- Farm Fest at Williams Family Farms in Stone County (98 B&W Road, Wiggins)
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Open campfire cooking demos, barnyard talks, pig calling contest, ‘husband calling contest’ and more
- Admission $10 per person
- Kroctober Fest 2023 at the Kroc Center MS Gulf Coast in Biloxi (575 Division Street)
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Trunk or treat, costume contest, bouncy house, vendor fair, etc.
- FREE
- Trunk or Treat at the D’Iberville Moose Lodge (5145 W Gay Road)
- 3-6 p.m.
- Halloween Pub Crawl in downtown Ocean Springs, hosted by the Witches Ride of OS
- 4-10 p.m., rain or shine
- Participating bars: Mosaic, Red Apple Lounge, Glorybound, Lady May, Neon Moon, Lost Spring
- Witches Ride of Ocean Springs
- 5:30 p.m. downtown
- 18+, $50 per person
- Spooky Springs at the Scary C. in Ocean Springs
- 6-9 p.m.
- Haunted house, dance party, artist demos, live music, face painting, tasty treats, candy
Sunday, October 29
- Fall Foam Fest at the Biloxi Town Green
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Trick or treat, foam party, chalk walk, face painting, bounce house, obstacle course, food trucks, craft vendors, petting zoo, live music, etc.
- Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church in Biloxi (1560 Popps Ferry Road)
- 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday, October 31
- Trunk or Treat at the Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex in D’Iberville (10706 Kajja Drive)
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Pascagoula Elks Lodge 1120 (303 Krebs Avenue)
- 6:30-8 p.m.
If you notice an event missing from this list, please send an email to gulfcoastweekend@wlox.com.
