Your Gulf Coast fall activity guide

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From pumpkin patches to haunted houses and lots of trunk-or-treats, there’s no shortage of ways to get into the spirit of fall this year on the Gulf Coast.

Here’s a list of activities and events to check out!

Pumpkin Patches

Haunted Houses

Terror on the Coast in Gulfport in Gulfport Open every Friday and Saturday night until Halloween, plus Halloween night, from 7 to 11 p.m. General admission is $25. Parking is free.

Haunted Firehouse at the Biloxi Fire Museum (1046 Howard Avenue) Friday and Saturday (October 20, 21, 27, 28) from 6-9 p.m. $10 a “head,” $5 children under 8 (must be accompanied by adult)

WallyWeen Haunted Trail in Gulfport (55 51st Street) Every Friday and Saturday night in October, 7-9 p.m. Live music and food trucks $5 to enter WalleyWeen, $5 for live music



Other activities

Boo at MSAQ , a sea cave black light maze at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport a sea cave black light maze at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport Every weekend in October Included in general admission

Haunted Bayou Cruise in Bay St. Louis Visit website for days and times $79 per person

Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk in Bay St. Louis Visit website for days and times $29 per person

Tricks, Treats & Trains at TrainTastic Interactive Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport (3198 Hewes Avenue) Saturday and Sundays (October 21, 22, 28, 29) from 5:30-8 p.m. Train rides, spooky houses, trick-or-treating, costume contests and other festivities $10 entry



Events by date

Tuesday, October 10

Cornhole Tournament at Pascagoula Elks Lodge 1120 (303 Krebs Avenue) at Pascagoula Elks Lodge 1120 (303 Krebs Avenue) Doors open at 6 p.m.



Thursday, October 12

Ocean Springs Evergreen Cemetery Tour 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tours begin at the Mary C., taking you on a ride into the cemetery where you’ll have a guided tour to meet some old friends of Ocean Springs

Trunk or Treat at Bethesda Free Clinic in Ocean Springs (6912 North Washington Avenue) at Bethesda Free Clinic in Ocean Springs (6912 North Washington Avenue) 6-8 p.m. Free candy



Friday, October 13

Boo Bash at the Gulfport Sports Complex (17200 16th Street) at the Gulfport Sports Complex (17200 16th Street) 6-9 p.m. Games, handouts, trunk-or-treat, etc. FREE!



Saturday, October 14

Caturday Brunch at The Chimneys in Gulfport at The Chimneys in Gulfport Hosted by the Humane Society of South Mississippi 10 a.m. to noon $50 per adult (includes two cat cocktails or apple cider mimosas) or $25 per child 12 years of age and younger (includes Halloween treats)!

Pumpkin Pie Fest at Williams Family Farms in Stone County (98 B&W Road, Wiggins) 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Craft vendors on site, live music and entertainment Admission $10 per person

Llamapalooza 2023 at Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi (186 Bohn Street) at Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi (186 Bohn Street) 1 p.m. till Day full of live music, food trucks, art vendors, special beer releases, a beer boat race and more



Sunday, October 15

Ocean Springs Evergreen Cemetery Tour 2-4 p.m. Tours begin at the Mary C., taking you on a ride into the cemetery where you’ll have a guided tour to meet some old friends of Ocean Springs



Friday, October 20

Fall Festival at Truewood Care Home in Ocean Springs (1260 Ocean Springs Road) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hamburgers and hotdogs, games, treats for the kids



Saturday, October 21

Sunday, October 22

Tuesday, October 24

Thursday, October 26

Friday, October 27

Saturday, October 28

Sunday, October 29

Fall Foam Fest at the Biloxi Town Green 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Trick or treat, foam party, chalk walk, face painting, bounce house, obstacle course, food trucks, craft vendors, petting zoo, live music, etc.

Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church in Biloxi (1560 Popps Ferry Road) at First Baptist Church in Biloxi (1560 Popps Ferry Road) 3-5 p.m.



Tuesday, October 31

Trunk or Treat at the Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex in D’Iberville (10706 Kajja Drive) at the Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex in D’Iberville (10706 Kajja Drive) 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Pascagoula Elks Lodge 1120 (303 Krebs Avenue) at Pascagoula Elks Lodge 1120 (303 Krebs Avenue) 6:30-8 p.m.



If you notice an event missing from this list, please send an email to gulfcoastweekend@wlox.com.

