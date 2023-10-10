WLOX Careers
Your Gulf Coast fall activity guide

By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From pumpkin patches to haunted houses and lots of trunk-or-treats, there’s no shortage of ways to get into the spirit of fall this year on the Gulf Coast.

Here’s a list of activities and events to check out!

Pumpkin Patches

  • Biloxi Episcopal Church of the Redeemer (1904 Popp’s Ferry Road)
    • Open Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian (125 Church Avenue)
    • Open every day from 10 a.m. to Dusk until October 31
  • Southern Promiseland Farm in the Kiln (1212 Raygan Lane)
    • Open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and October 15, 22, and 29 (Sundays) 1-4 p.m.
    • 10-acre corn maze, cow milking simulation, hayrides, farm animals, concession, play and picnic area, pumpkin patch, grass maze, cow trains, and a one-of-a-kind farm scene investigation
  • Williams Family Farms in Stone County (98 B&W Road, Wiggins)
    • Open Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m. for the rest of October
    • Games, rides, corn maze
    • Admission $10 per person
  • Middleton Farms in Jackson County (21500 Otis Cooper Road, Moss Point)
    • Visit Facebook page for times and days
    • Tickets are $12 at the gate, ages 2 and under are free
  • Fall on the Farm at Ferguson Family Farms in Perkinston (1229 Creek Road)
    • Open to the public Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., scheduled weekday visits
    • Pumpkin patch, zipline, maze, hayrides and more
    • $12 for ages 3 and up

Haunted Houses

  • Terror on the Coast in Gulfport
    • Open every Friday and Saturday night until Halloween, plus Halloween night, from 7 to 11 p.m.
    • General admission is $25. Parking is free.
  • Haunted Firehouse at the Biloxi Fire Museum (1046 Howard Avenue)
    • Friday and Saturday (October 20, 21, 27, 28) from 6-9 p.m.
    • $10 a “head,” $5 children under 8 (must be accompanied by adult)
  • WallyWeen Haunted Trail in Gulfport (55 51st Street)
    • Every Friday and Saturday night in October, 7-9 p.m.
    • Live music and food trucks
    • $5 to enter WalleyWeen, $5 for live music

Other activities

  • Boo at MSAQ, a sea cave black light maze at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport
    • Every weekend in October
    • Included in general admission
  • Haunted Bayou Cruise in Bay St. Louis
    • Visit website for days and times
    • $79 per person
  • Ghost and Cemetery Pub Walk in Bay St. Louis
    • Visit website for days and times
    • $29 per person
  • Tricks, Treats & Trains at TrainTastic Interactive Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport (3198 Hewes Avenue)
    • Saturday and Sundays (October 21, 22, 28, 29) from 5:30-8 p.m.
    • Train rides, spooky houses, trick-or-treating, costume contests and other festivities
    • $10 entry

Events by date

Tuesday, October 10
Thursday, October 12
  • Ocean Springs Evergreen Cemetery Tour
    • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
    • Tours begin at the Mary C., taking you on a ride into the cemetery where you’ll have a guided tour to meet some old friends of Ocean Springs
  • Trunk or Treat at Bethesda Free Clinic in Ocean Springs (6912 North Washington Avenue)
    • 6-8 p.m.
    • Free candy
Friday, October 13
  • Boo Bash at the Gulfport Sports Complex (17200 16th Street)
    • 6-9 p.m.
    • Games, handouts, trunk-or-treat, etc.
    • FREE!
Saturday, October 14
  • Caturday Brunch at The Chimneys in Gulfport
    • Hosted by the Humane Society of South Mississippi
    • 10 a.m. to noon
    • $50 per adult (includes two cat cocktails or apple cider mimosas) or $25 per child 12 years of age and younger (includes Halloween treats)!
  • Pumpkin Pie Fest at Williams Family Farms in Stone County (98 B&W Road, Wiggins)
    • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Craft vendors on site, live music and entertainment
    • Admission $10 per person
  • Llamapalooza 2023 at Fly Llama Brewing in Biloxi (186 Bohn Street)
    • 1 p.m. till
    • Day full of live music, food trucks, art vendors, special beer releases, a beer boat race and more
Sunday, October 15
  • Ocean Springs Evergreen Cemetery Tour
    • 2-4 p.m.
    • Tours begin at the Mary C., taking you on a ride into the cemetery where you’ll have a guided tour to meet some old friends of Ocean Springs
Friday, October 20
  • Fall Festival at Truewood Care Home in Ocean Springs (1260 Ocean Springs Road)
    • 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Hamburgers and hotdogs, games, treats for the kids
Saturday, October 21
  • Wicked Wiggins Community Market (1967 US Hwy 49)
    • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Fun, games, food, costume contest
  • Fiddlin on the Farm at Williams Family Farms in Stone County (98 B&W Road, Wiggins)
    • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Live music all day and a comedy show
    • Admission $10 per person
  • Greenbriar Nursing Fall Festival in D’Iberville (4347 W Gay Road)
    • 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Food, fun and games
  • Fall Festival at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Gulfport (5005 Lawson Avenue)
    • 1-4 p.m.
    • Games, snacks, live music, bounce houses, face painting, booths by local kid-friendly organizations
    • FREE!
  • Ocean Springs Elks Club Trunk or Treat (2501 Beachview Drive)
    • 3-6 p.m.
    • Games and activities, treats, special guest appearance of Elroy the Elk
Sunday, October 22
Tuesday, October 24
Thursday, October 26
  • Boo on the Rue at Rue Magnolia in downtown Biloxi (125 Rue Magnolia)
    • 5:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Chili cookoff, costume contest, adult, kid and pet prizes, entertainment
  • Shadowz Paranormal ghost hunting presentation at the Gulfport Public Library (1708 25th Avenue)
    • 6-7 p.m.
    • Free and open to the public
  • Trunk or Treat at Cheer Zone Athletics in Saucier (17296 W Wortham Road)
    • 6-7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 27
  • Trunk or Treat at the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA in Ocean Springs (1810 Government Street)
    • 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Tricks! Treats! Trail! in Long Beach
    • At the Long Beach Fitness Trail behind the Long Beach Senior Center
    • 5-8 p.m.
  • Ghouls in the Park at Keesler Airforce Base
    • 5 p.m.
    • Open to those with base access and sponsored guests
    • Trunk or treat, circus haunted house, food and fun
    • Free admission
  • Trunk or Treat in Gulfport at Memorial Hospital - South Building (1231 44th Avenue)
    • Hosted by Memorial Health System and Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop K
    • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Spooky Springs at the Scary C. in Ocean Springs
    • 6-9 p.m.
    • Haunted house, dance party, artist demos, live music, face painting, tasty treats, candy
Saturday, October 28
  • Trick or Treat Ride in Moss Point at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center
    • Meet at parking lot on Audubon Way at 10 a.m.
    • $10 per adult; $5 per child 5-15, proceeds benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library
    • Costume and “ride” prizes awarded
  • Wizards & Pumpkins- a Harry Potter Halloween Family Fun Festival at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center (246 Dolan Avenue)
    • 10 a.m. to noon
    • Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character or wear your Halloween costume for the Muggles Bash, plus trick-or-treating, Harry Potter-themed activities, carnival style games, arts & crafts and more
    • Activities included with museum admission
  • Farm Fest at Williams Family Farms in Stone County (98 B&W Road, Wiggins)
    • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Open campfire cooking demos, barnyard talks, pig calling contest, ‘husband calling contest’ and more
    • Admission $10 per person
  • Kroctober Fest 2023 at the Kroc Center MS Gulf Coast in Biloxi (575 Division Street)
    • 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • Trunk or treat, costume contest, bouncy house, vendor fair, etc.
    • FREE
  • Trunk or Treat at the D’Iberville Moose Lodge (5145 W Gay Road)
    • 3-6 p.m.
  • Halloween Pub Crawl in downtown Ocean Springs, hosted by the Witches Ride of OS
    • 4-10 p.m., rain or shine
    • Participating bars: Mosaic, Red Apple Lounge, Glorybound, Lady May, Neon Moon, Lost Spring
  • Witches Ride of Ocean Springs
    • 5:30 p.m. downtown
    • 18+, $50 per person
  • Spooky Springs at the Scary C. in Ocean Springs
    • 6-9 p.m.
    • Haunted house, dance party, artist demos, live music, face painting, tasty treats, candy
Sunday, October 29
  • Fall Foam Fest at the Biloxi Town Green
    • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Trick or treat, foam party, chalk walk, face painting, bounce house, obstacle course, food trucks, craft vendors, petting zoo, live music, etc.
  • Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church in Biloxi (1560 Popps Ferry Road)
    • 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday, October 31
  • Trunk or Treat at the Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex in D’Iberville (10706 Kajja Drive)
    • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat at Pascagoula Elks Lodge 1120 (303 Krebs Avenue)
    • 6:30-8 p.m.

If you notice an event missing from this list, please send an email to gulfcoastweekend@wlox.com.

