Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after stealing 2 vehicles in Hancock, Harrison Co.

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - District Attorney Crosby Parker announced Tuesday that a 42-year-old woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being involved with two cases of taking possession of or taking away a motor vehicle.

Bonnie Jean Jackson Gebbia pled guilty on October 3 to both motor vehicle thefts in the Hancock County Circuit Court in Bay St. Louis.

Noting her criminal history, Jackson Gebbia was denied house arrest and was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration in each case.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into their case on February 2, 2022, when a man reported his 2011 Ford Explorer had been stolen. Less than an hour after the report, the Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle at a Dollar General in Diamondhead.

The Biloxi Police Department’s investigation into their case began on August 16, 2022, when a man reported that his 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 was stolen from the parking garage of the Beau Rivage Casino.

Biloxi investigators quickly obtained surveillance of the incident, which showed Jackson Gebbia and two others working together to steal the truck.

On August 28, 2022, Biloxi Police Department received information that Jackson Gebbia was spotted back at the Beau Rivage Casino. Jackson Gebbia was arrested a short time later after fleeing on foot, and was discovered hiding underneath the I-110 bridge.

