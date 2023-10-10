WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTHELLO, Wash. (CNN) – For the next minute or so, don’t let anyone pull the wool over your eyes or you’ll miss the massive herd of sheep crossing the road.

There’s no point in trying to count the sheep because of how many there are in a drone video taken in Othello, Washington.

A few men on utility vehicles herded the sheep while another man strung plastic fencing across the highway.

If the video is sped up, it becomes weirdly mesmerizing and oddly reminiscent of cow art by a Kansas character who calls himself Farmer Derek.

Derek drove around strategically dropping feed for the cows so that the drone overhead captured them forming a smiley face.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that...
Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Biloxi Police officer who hit pedestrian on Hwy 90
U.S. Coast Guard Station Pascagoula rescues eight people after their boat overturned near Horn...
Coast Guard rescues 8 from overturned boat near Horn Island
Roger Rains said he felt compelled, as if through a premonition, to fix up the Edsel and take...
Despite a long journey, this 1959 Edsel was destined to ride at Cruisin’ the Coast
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Left to right: Jakwon Laquincy Wilborn, 19, Makel Ravaughn Thomas, 21
Two adults, one teen arrested after weekend Gulfport shooting

Latest News

A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000, the deadliest attack in Israeli history
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say
Dang claims that after she and a fellow participant got engaged, they flew to Mexico for a...
Woman sues ‘Love is Blind’ over alleged sexual assault, false imprisonment