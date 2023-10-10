Tuesday’s Forecast

Cool again this morning with many 50s across South Mississippi. Most temps aren’t quite as chilly as yesterday morning’s 40s though. Plan on a cloudier sky today but hardly any rain. Today’s high temp should reach the 80s this afternoon, warmer than yesterday. Heading into tonight, temps will be milder in the 60s and the sky should stay on the cloudy side with some hit-or-miss showers mainly after midnight. Then, tomorrow, have your rain gear at the ready as we set up for a wet and windy Wednesday thanks to a Gulf low approaching from the southwest. Rain amounts from Wednesday to Wednesday night may reach one to three inches across South Mississippi and the risk of flooding can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.