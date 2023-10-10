WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Tuesday’s Forecast

Plan on a cloudier sky today but hardly any rain. Then, tomorrow, have your rain gear at the ready.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cool again this morning with many 50s across South Mississippi. Most temps aren’t quite as chilly as yesterday morning’s 40s though. Plan on a cloudier sky today but hardly any rain. Today’s high temp should reach the 80s this afternoon, warmer than yesterday. Heading into tonight, temps will be milder in the 60s and the sky should stay on the cloudy side with some hit-or-miss showers mainly after midnight. Then, tomorrow, have your rain gear at the ready as we set up for a wet and windy Wednesday thanks to a Gulf low approaching from the southwest. Rain amounts from Wednesday to Wednesday night may reach one to three inches across South Mississippi and the risk of flooding can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that...
Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Biloxi Police officer who hit pedestrian on Hwy 90
U.S. Coast Guard Station Pascagoula rescues eight people after their boat overturned near Horn...
Coast Guard rescues 8 from overturned boat near Horn Island
Roger Rains said he felt compelled, as if through a premonition, to fix up the Edsel and take...
Despite a long journey, this 1959 Edsel was destined to ride at Cruisin’ the Coast
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely

Latest News

Plan on a cloudier sky today but hardly any rain. Then, tomorrow, have your rain gear at the...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cool tonight. Rain likely by Wednesday.
Cool tonight. Rain likely by Wednesday.
Taylor's Monday 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Beautiful and sunny for now. Then, showers are likely on Wednesday. In a drought, rain is a...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast