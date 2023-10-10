WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

TOOL set to perform at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.
The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.(TOOL)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced the Grammy award-winning metal band TOOL will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.

After headlining Aftershock festival and playing at the Power Trip festival last weekend, the band announced a new round of U.S. dates. They’ll stop in Biloxi Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Elder will open for the band on all 2024 dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

In advance of the sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on Oct. 13.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that...
Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Biloxi Police officer who hit pedestrian on Hwy 90
U.S. Coast Guard Station Pascagoula rescues eight people after their boat overturned near Horn...
Coast Guard rescues 8 from overturned boat near Horn Island
Roger Rains said he felt compelled, as if through a premonition, to fix up the Edsel and take...
Despite a long journey, this 1959 Edsel was destined to ride at Cruisin’ the Coast
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Left to right: Jakwon Laquincy Wilborn, 19, Makel Ravaughn Thomas, 21
Two adults, one teen arrested after weekend Gulfport shooting

Latest News

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Gretna Fest returns this fall with a new look, new...
Gretna Fest 2023: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool and the Gang, Trombone Shorty to headline
Magic of Lights returning to Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season
Magic of Lights returning to Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season
Mississippi's senators introduced resolution honoring the late Jimmy Buffett
Mississippi senators introduce resolution honoring Jimmy Buffett
On today's episode of 'The Cue,' Chet and Tori talk Usher performing at the Super Bowl, the...
The Cue - Week 25