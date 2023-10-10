TOOL set to perform at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced the Grammy award-winning metal band TOOL will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.

After headlining Aftershock festival and playing at the Power Trip festival last weekend, the band announced a new round of U.S. dates. They’ll stop in Biloxi Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Elder will open for the band on all 2024 dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

In advance of the sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on Oct. 13.

