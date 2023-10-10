WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts

Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.(Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly year-long investigation has netted the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of nearly 9,700 methamphetamine pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills from two Wilkinson County homes.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) announced it had arrested Melvin Jackson, 30, Aynna Holmes, 22, Gregory Deener, 31, and Willie Smith, 49, and charged them each with trafficking a controlled substance.

Additional charges are expected. Smith also is facing a charge of attempted murder.

“With the pouring of fentanyl and other drugs across our southern border, MBN and DPS will continue the aggressive efforts to identify and dismantle drug organizations who distribute these potentially deadly substances in our communities,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

“If you have any information on this type of activity, please contact MBN or your local Crime Stoppers. It could save a life.”

MBN was assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Drugs and other evidence recovered from the homes will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for further analysis.

Other items recovered include:

  • 202 grams of marijuana
  • 70 grams of white fentanyl powder
  • 9 grams of brown heroin
  • 33 grams of powder cocaine
  • 64 grams of crack cocaine
  • 43 grams of methamphetamine
  • 222 grams of blue fentanyl powder
  • 2 doses of fentanyl transdermal patches
  • 14 doses of suboxone
  • 7 handguns
  • 2 assault rifles
  • A 2019 Cadillac sedan
  • $5,267 in cash

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police arrested 37-year-old Gregory Lamarcus Anderson Sr. and charged him with one...
Man arrested after stealing cookies from store then brandishing knife, Gulfport Police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.
TOOL set to perform at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Bonnie Jean Jackson Gebbia plead guilty on October 3, 2023, to both Motor Vehicle Thefts in the...
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after stealing 2 vehicles in Hancock, Harrison Co.
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

Latest News

Plan on wet and cool weather for much of the day. Becoming breezy this morning. Then, turning...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend
Wet weather for much of the day. Turning windier by this evening. Click and watch the forecast...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports hosts fishing with buddies
Miss. Gulf Coast Buddy Sports hosts Fishing with Buddies
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Voters weigh in on only one gubernatorial debate being agreed upon