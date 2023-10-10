Ocean Springs Sergeant selected as 2023 ‘First Responder of the Year’ recipient

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, first responders from around the coast are recognized for their outstanding contribution to law enforcement. Tuesday, Keesler Federal Credit Union selected Sergeant Cody Gill as a ‘2023 First Responder of the Year’ recipient.

Sgt. Gill is an officer with the Ocean Springs Police Department and has served in the line of duty with OSPD for four years. He says he is grateful for the acknowledgment of his hard work.

“It’s an honor to receive the award; it’s a great place to work and enjoy the Ocean Springs City and the police department,” says Sgt. Gill. “I enjoy helping people whether that be a time of crisis where I can be a mediator there, referring them to the correct agency to provide help or if that means I have to take a bad guy off the street to protect other citizens of this city.”

He was presented with a plaque and monetary donation on behalf of the banking institution. His fellow officers attended the brief presentation to show their support.

“Officer Gill is an amazing employee,” says Capt. Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Spring Police Department. “He is a hard worker; he works well with his guys and is a good teacher and an amazing leader.”

Keesler Federal Credit Union’s Community Development Officer, Samantha Bignell launched the First Responder of the Year Program in 2015. Bignell says the initiative is a great way to acknowledge the men and women in uniform for what they do and a great way for Keesler to give back to the community.

“Every department is allowed to choose their own,” says Bignell. “So, we reach out to all of the first responder departments: the fire department, the police department and ambulance EMT’s in our market areas. They can choose anything from an act that they did to meeting a challenge or participating in a big program.”

88 first responders in total will be honored across Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama as part of Keesler’s First Responder of the Year Program.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.