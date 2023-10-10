Man arrested after stealing cookies from store then brandishing knife, Gulfport Police say

WLOX Careers
Gulfport Police arrested 37-year-old Gregory Lamarcus Anderson Sr. and charged him with one count of armed robbery.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was arrested Sunday and charged for armed robbery after police say he caused a scene in a Gulfport store.

Gulfport Police arrested 37-year-old Gregory Lamarcus Anderson Sr. and charged him with one count of armed robbery.

Sunday around 8:44 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. During the course of the investigation, police say detectives learned Anderson entered the store and walked around for a moment becoming angry. They say he then went behind the counter and took cookies from the display case.

Police say Anderson then walked back to the bathroom, came back with a knife, and stated “I do what I want,” before fleeing the scene.

Anderson was later located and placed under arrest.

After being interviewed and processed, Anderson was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $250,000 bond.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

