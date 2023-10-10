Long Beach Mayor George Bass “at 80% and in remission”

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After an eight-month odyssey through chemotherapy, Long Beach Mayor George Bass says he’s in remission and “at 80%.”

Tuesday, Bass spoke to local community leaders at the Coast Chamber’s Breakfast with the Mayor event at Southern Miss-Gulf Park.

“After the summer I’ve gone through with the chemo treatments and such, it’s a privilege. I can tell you right now, it’s only through the grace of God that I stand here, and I cherish my job even more now,” Bass said. “To get up and be able to talk about the city again, and just to be able to talk, without any shortness of breath or fatigue. I’ve had my last scan in August. I’m in complete remission.”

2023 Long Beach Citizen of the Year honoree and friend Jimmy Levens knows all too well what Bass has endured.

“We grew up together, and it’s an absolute blessing he’s back after what he’s been through.”

Bass says now he wants to jump back again and work with the Board of Alderman on the city’s infrastructure projects and funding priorities.

“I had confidence that I’d make it through. I had so many prayers that I couldn’t help but God heal me.”

Mayor Bass also thanked the city’s Board of Alderman for keeping things going while he was away.

