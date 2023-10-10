WLOX Careers
Local resource centers speak out against Biloxi PD bringing homeless to Mobile

By Noah Noble
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Homeless resource centers in Biloxi are not happy about the city’s police department transporting homeless individuals to Mobile, Ala.

“Here are your options: either you get arrested or you get taken to a shelter in Mobile. That’s the message some of the unsheltered folks have been sharing with us. That’s not right. It’s scare tactics and it’s a misuse of resources,” said James Pennington, executive director of Back Bay Mission.

According to Pennington, he only found out about the program a few months ago when a Biloxi police officer stopped by Back Bay and asked if anyone wanted to be taken to the shelter in Mobile.

“I was really annoyed and frustrated. Then I checked out that shelter and found out the stipulations. It probably is not a safe place, especially because some of the homeless that were brought to that shelter returned and said it was terrible. They said, in their words, that it was like slave labor.”

Seashore Mission also shared similar reports.

“When we referred persons to Biloxi PD and they took them over to Mobile, they did not have a great experience,” said Elijah Mitchell, Seashore’s executive director and pastor. “They’re already familiar with this area. They already know where the resources are. Sending them off to another area, they have to start all over again. So what happens when those resources don’t come to fruition? They give up, and that’s what happened to many of our persons who went to Mobile.”

Both Mitchell and Pennington agree: the city needs to take action to help the homeless, but this program is not the solution.

“On average, we have 50-60 brand new folks at the center each month that identify as homeless. With that kind of increase, we need to do something in this city and we need the city to be involved in this, not just carting them off to other cities,” Pennington said. “It makes no sense whatsoever.”

Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich has previously pushed for overnight shelters but was shot down by city council.

Mayor Gilich also refutes the letter sent out by Mobile’s Mayor Sandy Stimpson, claiming Biloxi Police have only transported around 20 people since the program began in August 2022.

When asked for comment, the city declined.

