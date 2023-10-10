Gulfport NAACP holds public forum for Miss. Governor candidates

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s general election is 29 days away.

Monday, the Gulfport Branch of the NAACP invited Governor Tate Reeves and Democratic candidate for governor, Brandon Presley, to speak in a public forum, addressing community issues.

Organizers told us Governor Tate Reeves did not respond to the invitation.

“What the people of Mississippi expect for us is leadership,” said Brandon Presley.

Presley ensures the Gulfport community their voices are heard.

The Gulfport Branch NAACP invited both candidates for Governor to meet with Gulf Coast residents and community leaders.

Citizens were able to submit questions during the forum. Majority of those topics centered around healthcare, Medicaid, and education.

“We talk about the healthcare crisis, and that education has been unfunded. As we spend the money of the people of Mississippi, the first thing we should do is fully fund public schools,” said Presley.

Presley tells the crowd if elected, he will work to make preventive care for families in the Magnolia State more accessible and affordable while also reducing brain drain.

It’s the vision residents are hoping to see change, expanding resources for educators.

“Raise their pay level to a level where some of the best and brightest minds are running away from the education system would rather be drawn to it. I believe our children deserve the very, very best,” said Eddie Hartwell Sr., a Gulfport resident.

Lowering taxes and car tag fees were also addressed.

“Mississippi has the highest sales tax on food in any state in America. That’s a shame and a disgrace in the poorest state in America. As Governor, I want to get rid of the sales tax on groceries and lower the car tag fees in half. I want to get money back in the hands of the people of Mississippi and stop some of these high costs that we have that inflation is only making worse,” said Presley.

Presley’s response to Governor Reeves not participating in Monday’s discussion?

“It’s sad Governor Reeves didn’t think enough of this community to come to the first scheduled debate of this campaign. There’s an empty chair sitting next to me, but he made that choice. We’re encouraging people to go vote. They have to show up November 7th, cast their vote, have their voice made. That’s an important part of our democracy,” said Presley.

WLOX will catch up with Governor Tate Reeves ahead of the general election when he visits the coast this Wednesday.

