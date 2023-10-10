D’Iberville team manager scores during JV game vs. St. Martin

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A touchdown may seem small to some, but to #18 and his team, it’s deeper than that.

“He loves football, loves to be around the game and he came to the high school and last year he intermingled with us a little bit, but this year he came on full time as a manager,” said Coach Kyle Bennett.

Tyler Hunter is a special needs student at the school, and he loves football — more specifically, Warriors football. Offensive Line Coach Kyle Bennet says Tyler will make his presence known.

“He’s one of those guys, like, when he misses, you wonder where he’s at because he loves football so much and you wonder if something’s wrong,” said Coach Bennett. “But he might be in school or something still.”

Something that head coach Josh Ladner agrees with.

“Any day that you might have a bad day, he will brighten it up. That’s the best way to describe him as a ray of sunshine,” said Coach Ladner. “We love having Tyler around and it’s hard to have a bad day around Tyler.”

The team decided to let Tyler trade in his management position for a warrior’s jersey giving him the chance to create a game-changing opportunity.

“That’s all he talked about for weeks,” said Coach Ladner. “I told him he’s going to play against St. Martin, and he just said, ‘Coach, I have one more week, coach. I have one more day, I have one more hour.’”

“I’ve seen everybody play football before,” said Tyler Hunter. “Play football in middle school, and I play football in high school.”

Both coaches say Tyler is the embodiment of what it means to be a Warrior both on and off the field.

“His attitude never changes,” said Coach Ladner. “He is the most consistent person you will ever meet and honestly I wish I could be more like him.”

“He also attacks life that same way. And that’s the same way we teach our kids on the field,” said Coach Bennett. “To attack life and give everything you’ve got day in and day out.”

“I’m about to win every game the same,” said Hunter.

The Warriors beat the Yellow Jackets 28-8. Tyler scored twice during the contest.

