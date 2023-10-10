Coast Life: Family farm grows pumpkins and memories

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - When the temperatures start dropping, the Coast Life features all kinds of fall adventures including trips to the farm for pumpkin picking.

“We plant pumpkins, but we grow memories,” Neal Williams said.

Williams Family Farms in Stone County produces memories for the kids and parents.

“I love this, and I didn’t even know it was out here,” said Margaret Rester, parent of an elementary school student. “I live 10 minutes from here, so we’ll be coming back.”

Williams Family Farms in Stone County produces memories for the kids and parents. (WLOX)

The fun includes games, rides, and a wrong turn might get you lost in the corn maze. In October it all happens on Neal Williams and his family’s working farm. Eight years ago, Neal’s wife Amber suggested turning the farm into what it is today, her motivation was simple.

”A lot of people look for ways to spend time with their family, well we made a reason, said Amber Williams.

Now Amber spends plenty of time with her family. The Williams’ with help from their friends set up and maintain the farm activities that are designed for fun with a lesson mixed in.

”They come out here and learn that their food just didn’t show up at Walmart,” said Amber. “There’s a trail, there’s things that have to happen to get it there.”

The food chain lesson is taught using pumpkins. In a green field with a little orange mixed in, Neal explains the process of making pumpkins. Amber enjoys seeing the reactions.

The Williams' with help from their friends set up and maintain the farm activities that are designed for fun with a lesson mixed in. (WLOX)

“Those little faces light up and they love to know where their pumpkin came from,” said Amber.

The pumpkin seeds went into the ground on the 4th of July. While the extreme heat and lack of rain may cause difficulties for many crops, the Williams pumpkins are flourishing this season.

”Pumpkins really love hot weather and their biggest enemy is moisture,” said Neal. “So as far as the pumpkins go, they’ve done alright.”

When the pumpkins are ready, visitors are invited to pick out their favorite.

The pumpkin seeds went into the ground on the 4th of July. (WLOX)

”When your kids are grown and you’re sitting at the Thanksgiving table eating pumpkin pie one of your kids will say you remember when we went as a family and picked that pumpkin,” said Neal. “They’ll never forget it.”

Along with growing memories, the Williams family hopes they’re also inspiring future food producers.

”Maybe we’ll make some farmers out here,” Amber said.

Eight years ago, Neal's wife Amber suggested turning the farm into what it is today. (WLOX)

Williams Family Farms is open on Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of October.

For more information, visit www.williamsfamilyfarms-ms.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.