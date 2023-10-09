Two adults, one teen arrested after weekend Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two adults and one teen have been arrested after a shooting that took place in Gulfport on Saturday.

Gulfport Police say the shooting happened around 3:38 p.m. in the area of Ohio Avenue and Indiana Avenue.

Officers were patrolling in the area when they heard multiple gunshots fired. They proceeded to head towards the gunshots and found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the head.

Another officer witnessed a vehicle fleeing the area at a high speed. As the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle proceeded to crash into a ditch. One of the adults exited the vehicle, armed with a rifle, and pointed it in the direction of the officer.

The officer engaged him, and the adult then dropped his weapon and fled on foot. One of the other adults who exited the vehicle threw a firearm from his possession and was taken into custody. The other two suspects were located and arrested without incident.

The following suspects were taken into custody:

Makel Ravaughn Thomas, 21 — one count of possession after felony conviction, two counts of shooting into dwelling, one count of possession with intent oxycodone

Jakwon Laquincy Wilborn, 19 — two counts of shooting into dwelling, one count of aggravated assault

A 16-year-old was also charged with two counts of shooting into dwelling.

All suspects were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

