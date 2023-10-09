WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Two adults, one teen arrested after weekend Gulfport shooting

Left to right: Jakwon Laquincy Wilborn, 19, Makel Ravaughn Thomas, 21
Left to right: Jakwon Laquincy Wilborn, 19, Makel Ravaughn Thomas, 21(Gulfport PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two adults and one teen have been arrested after a shooting that took place in Gulfport on Saturday.

Gulfport Police say the shooting happened around 3:38 p.m. in the area of Ohio Avenue and Indiana Avenue.

Officers were patrolling in the area when they heard multiple gunshots fired. They proceeded to head towards the gunshots and found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the head.

Another officer witnessed a vehicle fleeing the area at a high speed. As the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle proceeded to crash into a ditch. One of the adults exited the vehicle, armed with a rifle, and pointed it in the direction of the officer.

The officer engaged him, and the adult then dropped his weapon and fled on foot. One of the other adults who exited the vehicle threw a firearm from his possession and was taken into custody. The other two suspects were located and arrested without incident.

The following suspects were taken into custody:

  • Makel Ravaughn Thomas, 21 — one count of possession after felony conviction, two counts of shooting into dwelling, one count of possession with intent oxycodone
  • Jakwon Laquincy Wilborn, 19 — two counts of shooting into dwelling, one count of aggravated assault

A 16-year-old was also charged with two counts of shooting into dwelling.

All suspects were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that...
Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Biloxi Police officer who hit pedestrian on Hwy 90
Gulfport Police are on the scene of a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and...
Juvenile shot, three people arrested in Gulfport
U.S. Coast Guard Station Pascagoula rescues eight people after their boat overturned near Horn...
Coast Guard rescues 8 from overturned boat near Horn Island
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely
Nathaniel Goode, 29, was last seen walking around Ozona Road the night of September 27, 2023....
Pearl River County deputies locate body of missing man

Latest News

The recognition is based on research, design and exception.
LaPointe-Krebs House & Museum named 2023 Best of the South Preserving Southern Architecture
LaPointe-Krebs House and Museum has surpassed the test of time.
LaPointe-Krebs House and Museum awarded by SESAH
A lucky winner can take it all with a whooping jackpot of 1.55 billion dollars.
Billions on the line in tonight's Powerball drawing
Mississippi's three major universities are hitting the links this week.
Happening October 14-17: Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational
It's Fire Prevention Week, and fire officials across the country are reminding everyone about...
Fire Prevention Week with Andrea Vastis