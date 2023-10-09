Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Biloxi Police officer who hit pedestrian on Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman walking across Hwy 90 in Biloxi Saturday night was struck by a Biloxi Police officer on a motorcycle. Now the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation into the crash.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that was blocked off for law enforcement and first responders.

Peterson said his investigators still need to do accident reconstruction before releasing any further details on what happened.

There is no information about the victim or her condition at this time. We will continue to follow this story and update you as we learn more.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.