WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Biloxi Police officer who hit pedestrian on Hwy 90

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that...
According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that was blocked off for law enforcement and first responders.(Viewer submitted photo)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman walking across Hwy 90 in Biloxi Saturday night was struck by a Biloxi Police officer on a motorcycle. Now the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation into the crash.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that was blocked off for law enforcement and first responders.

Peterson said his investigators still need to do accident reconstruction before releasing any further details on what happened.

There is no information about the victim or her condition at this time. We will continue to follow this story and update you as we learn more.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police are on the scene of a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and...
Juvenile shot, three people arrested in Gulfport
Nathaniel Goode, 29, was last seen walking around Ozona Road the night of September 27, 2023....
Pearl River County deputies locate body of missing man
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Biloxi Police closed the left lanes of Hwy 90 between Debuys Road and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 90 traffic in Biloxi now limited to one lane
A letter sent Thursday from the Mobile mayor’s office includes a photo of a Biloxi Police car...
Biloxi PD accused of dropping off homeless in Mobile

Latest News

U.S. Coast Guard Station Pascagoula rescues eight people after their boat overturned near Horn...
Coast Guard rescues 8 from overturned boat near Horn Island
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 8, 2023 6 p.m.
Stormy conditions possible depending on track of Gulf low this week
People over the age of 60, pregnant individuals, parents of infants or children of 19 months...
Medical experts warn respiratory diseases may start to rise as weather temperatures cool
Folks in Bay St. Louis enjoyed the beautiful weather as they came together for a Night Out...
LIVE REPORT: Night Out Against Crime in Bay St. Louis