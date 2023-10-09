WLOX Careers
Saints tracking down football Foster Moreau scored touchdown with

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints organization swapped their helmets out for detective caps after shutting out the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The team is trying to track down the ball that tight end Foster Moreau was holding when he scored his first touchdown as a Saint.

Derek Carr’s shovel pass from the 6-yard line was Moreau’s first score since his cancer diagnosis seven months ago, and during the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign - which promotes prevention and early detection through routine cancer screenings. Moreau was diagnosed in March with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a kind of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

When Moreau fell to the ground while scoring the TD at Gillette Stadium, the end zone wasn’t painted in normal Patriots style. It was painted to promote Crucial Catch, the NFL’s cancer screening campaign.

Head Coach Dennis Allen said they have been comparing photos and videos to find the ball with the exact same markings. He says he believes they have found it.

The Saints left Foxborough victorious, handing the Patriots their worst home shutout in franchise history.

