Monday’s Forecast

Today starts off chilly with temps in the 40s and 50s. Some are even cooler than yesterday morning! Plan on dry weather today with beautiful sunny skies. High temps this afternoon should reach the upper 70s to lower 80s which should be slightly warmer than yesterday afternoon. Tonight’s sky eventually becomes cloudier and our overnight lows should reach the chilly 50s. Tomorrow’s high temps should be in the warm low to mid 80s with a cloudier sky. These clouds are ahead of a wetter pattern. Plan on much higher rain chances starting Wednesday. The pattern should stay on the wet side into parts of Thursday and Friday too. There are signs that the rain could be heavy enough at times on Wednesday PM to bring a risk of flooding. Rain amounts over the next seven days could reach amounts of 2 to 4 inches across parts of South Mississippi with isolated higher totals. A cool front may arrive around Friday night. That should bring drier, clearer, and cooler weather for the weekend.

