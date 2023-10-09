LaPointe-Krebs House & Museum named 2023 Best of the South Preserving Southern Architecture

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southeast Chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians has recently awarded the LaPointe-Krebs House & Museum with the 2023 Best of the South Preserving Southern Architecture recognition.

It’s known as the organization’s highest distinction and highlights the important contributions toward restoring historical landmarks. The recognition is based on research, design and exception.

Museum administrator, DeWayne Coats says the staff is overjoyed.

“We were very surprised because we didn’t realize that we had been put up for it and it just came out of the blue,” said Coats.

The honor comes after the completion of the home’s massive restoration project from damage left behind by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The estimated costs were over one million dollars.

The project began around 2012 with construction on the house and museum wrapping up in 2016. Coats said the Krebs was officially restored in 2016.

“With all the hurricanes and all the different things that the house has been through and withstood and is still standing, it just amazes me,” he says.

Krebs House received the award in September 2023. The landmark is the oldest house in the Mississippi Valley, dating back to 1757.

