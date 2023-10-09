WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

LaPointe-Krebs House & Museum named 2023 Best of the South Preserving Southern Architecture

LaPointe-Krebs House and Museum has surpassed the test of time.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southeast Chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians has recently awarded the LaPointe-Krebs House & Museum with the 2023 Best of the South Preserving Southern Architecture recognition.

It’s known as the organization’s highest distinction and highlights the important contributions toward restoring historical landmarks. The recognition is based on research, design and exception.

Museum administrator, DeWayne Coats says the staff is overjoyed.

“We were very surprised because we didn’t realize that we had been put up for it and it just came out of the blue,” said Coats.

The honor comes after the completion of the home’s massive restoration project from damage left behind by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The estimated costs were over one million dollars.

The project began around 2012 with construction on the house and museum wrapping up in 2016. Coats said the Krebs was officially restored in 2016.

“With all the hurricanes and all the different things that the house has been through and withstood and is still standing, it just amazes me,” he says.

Krebs House received the award in September 2023. The landmark is the oldest house in the Mississippi Valley, dating back to 1757.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the crash happened on Highway 90 in the emergency lane that...
Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Biloxi Police officer who hit pedestrian on Hwy 90
Gulfport Police are on the scene of a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and...
Juvenile shot, three people arrested in Gulfport
U.S. Coast Guard Station Pascagoula rescues eight people after their boat overturned near Horn...
Coast Guard rescues 8 from overturned boat near Horn Island
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely
Nathaniel Goode, 29, was last seen walking around Ozona Road the night of September 27, 2023....
Pearl River County deputies locate body of missing man

Latest News

LaPointe-Krebs House and Museum has surpassed the test of time.
LaPointe-Krebs House and Museum awarded by SESAH
A lucky winner can take it all with a whooping jackpot of 1.55 billion dollars.
Billions on the line in tonight's Powerball drawing
It's Fire Prevention Week, and fire officials across the country are reminding everyone about...
Fire Prevention Week with Andrea Vastis
Cool tonight. Rain likely by Wednesday.
Taylor's Monday 4 PM First Alert Forecast