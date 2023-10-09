Gulfport firefighter trainee says fire prevention week motivates him to achieve goal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As fire prevention week begins, nine Gulfport fire recruits have eyes on the prize on Monday. They did a strategic exercise which was a part of their training to become firemen.

24-year-old Mark Cormier was one of those nine recruits. Cormier said he’s wanted to do this since he was a child.

“I don’t think there’s a single firefighter that would say the risk isn’t worth it,” Cormier said. “I always felt like I should give back to the community in some way, and I felt like being a firefighter is one of those that’s going to help out.”

Cormier said fire prevention week is motivating him to prepare for the job he and his fellow trainees have been manifesting.

“We’ll 100% be ready to risk everything it is a definite reward,” he said.

Their training chief Eric Valles says the group’s drive to succeed is an inspiration.

“There’s a lot of kids out there right now who [aspire to] one day be in the exact position that they’re in,” Valle said. “We train these guys hard we can’t train them for every possible scenario that they might face, but we give them a pretty strong baseline.”

Learning also takes place in the classroom. A 12-week training course that began in September will end in early November. They’ll begin their duties as firefighters shortly after.

Valles said this learning process is very important because it teaches the recruits about the importance of honor. Integrity, respect, and dedication.

“Our community relies on us no matter what the problem is they expect us to be able to perform,” he said. “To get them physically ready, mentally ready and emotionally ready for that is extremely important.”

