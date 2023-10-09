Federal judge rejects former CMU commissioner’s guilty plea in bribery case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has denied a former CMU commissioner’s guilty plea and set his trial for December 4.

Recently, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate rejected a plea from Cleveland Anderson, after court documents revealed he would not admit to certain elements of the charge.

Anderson and three others are accused of taking bribes in exchange for helping steer lucrative contracts to former Canton City Engineer Rudy Warnock between 2016 and 2017.

Anderson was expected to plead guilty to one count from a December 2021 indictment, alleging he conspired with others to accept bribes in exchange for his support for contracts valued at more than $5,000.

Among allegations, Anderson, who was on the CMU board of commissioners at the time, made a motion to hire Warnock as CMU engineer. That motion was later approved by the full board.

“The court questioned Defendant Anderson concerning the essential elements of the offense charged in Count 1... and Defendant Anderson denied that he acted corruptly or had corrupt intent as required by the elements of the charge,” Wingate wrote. “Consequently, the court did not accept... Anderson’s plea.”

Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, two former Canton aldermen also charged in the case, previously pleaded guilty.

Warnock, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty and is expected to go to trial on December 4.

In all, Anderson faces two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Each charge carries up to five years in federal prison and fines of $250,000. The charges also carry with them no more than three years of supervised release and $100 special assessments.

Warnock faces four counts, including two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of wire fraud.

If convicted on all four, Warnock could receive up to 50 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines.

Warnock, who now lives in Alabama, filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection in August.

A trustee in that case recently filed a motion to dismiss, saying Warnock is not paying as proposed in the bankruptcy plan.

The trustee also argues the plan does not provide for payments for a $232,000 secured claim from Renasant Bank and includes monthly payments that exceed Warnock’s disposable income.

Additionally, the trustee tells the court that Warnock’s unsecured debt could be beyond the amount allowed under bankruptcy rules.

Trustee Objection by Anthony Warren on Scribd

