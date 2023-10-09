WLOX Careers
Cool tonight. Rain likely by Wednesday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It was another gorgeous day! We’re going to be calm and cool this evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s. By early Tuesday morning, inland areas will be in the mid 50s. We’ll stay in the low 60s on the coast.

More cloud cover is expected throughout the day on Tuesday, but we’re not going to see any rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will likely bring widespread showers on Wednesday. However, the big question is how much rain we’re going to get. If this area of low pressure takes a little more of a northerly track, we could see heavy rainfall. If it remains farther over the Gulf, the heaviest rain will remain offshore. It’s also going to be breezy on Wednesday with winds from the east and northeast. Gusts of 25-30 MPH will be possible, and that could lead to minor coastal flooding.

Most of the rain will exit by Thursday, but a few showers may linger. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Another front will bring scattered showers on Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll cool back down into the upper 70s and low 80s by Saturday.

