Coast Guard rescues 8 from overturned boat near Horn Island

HORN ISLAND (WLOX) - The Coast Guard pulled seven adults and a child from the water near Horn Island Saturday morning after receiving a call for help.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office contacted Coast Guard Station Pascagoula about a report that a boat was sinking near Horn Island. A 45-foot response boat and rescue crew were dispatched.

Within 20 minutes, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile spotted the overturned vessel while conducting training. The aircrew said there appeared to be eight people holding onto an overturned boat.

Everyone was pulled from the water, and checked out by medics, but no significant medical concerns were reported.

The outcome could have been much worse. The rescuers said the child was the only one wearing a lifejacket.

“Wearing a life jacket can save your life,” said Lt. Earl Roberts, pilot at Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile. “Lifejackets are a vital safety device because you may unexpectedly find yourself in the water, thankfully our crews are always ready to assist those in need.”

